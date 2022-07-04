OPINION | A WORD: Patriotic little game waves the flag while loving Arkansas, too





Even a holiday Monday is still a Monday, and we all could use a break on a Monday. Let's play an extra-easy game of Obfuscation.

Your goal is to recognize the common word described by all the clues.

Sigh ... Today's word is such a gimme. ... But you deserve the win, this Monday and every Monday. This one is for you.

Although often mistaken for an acronym or an abbreviation, this word is a three-letter initialism.

? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ The attorney who represents federal interests at trial.

◼️ In pipeline science, an unusually sensitive area.

◼️ Governing body for unicycle racing.

◼️ The administrator in a Unix system.

◼️ Unstable angina.

◼️ A universal stage adapter used by NASA.

◼️ In fraternity English, the Greek letters upsilon, sigma and alpha.

Think you've got the answer? More than likely, you are correct!

The answer June 27 was "flag." I'll print today's answer July 11, but feel free to email if you want your affirmation earlier.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



