100 years ago

July 4, 1922

OZARK -- D. A. Random, senior editor at the Democrat-Enterprise, was kidnapped a few nights ago and taken several miles from town by two men, who asked him many questions, but finally brought him back to the edge of town without harming him. Mr. Ransom was on the courthouse lawn talking to a friend. The two men in the automobile called him over to their machine and then blindfolded him and drove rapidly away. Mr. Ransom says he doesn't know the men or why they kidnapped him. He was reared in the printing office here and writes the "Man About Town" column.

50 years ago

July 4, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- The Jefferson Academy here will form the Jefferson Montessori School for preschool-age children, William R. Garrison, the Academy's headmaster, announced. The new school, to be directed by Mrs. Charles Bowen, director of Montessori School of Pine Bluff, is based on a teaching method known as Montessori education.

25 years ago

July 4, 1997

• A new policy adopted by the state Board of Education that would relax grade requirements for students who participate in extracurricular activities needs to be given a chance, Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday. Under the new regulations, adopted by a 6-to-5 vote Monday, high school students who fail to maintain grade-point averages of at least 2.0 can continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they meet alternative criteria. A 2.0 grade-point average is equivalent to a C. The 2.0 requirement was adopted in 1993 as part of an effort to strengthen academic standards. But the restrictions generally have been unpopular with educators across the state. ... "The truth is some kids are staying in school only because they really want to be in the band, they want to be on the basketball team, they want to be on the debate team." An estimated 41,000 students -- 22 percent of all secondary school students -- were ineligible to participate in extracurricular activities last year because of the 2.0 requirement, according to a recent study commissioned by the state Department of Education and the Arkansas Activities Association.

10 years ago

July 4, 2012

• Little Rock officials plan to hold off on start-up funding for the proposed Little Rock Technology Park until they can make sure their input is being considered, City Manager Bruce Moore said Tuesday. The city is the second funding partner for the technology park that has decided to withhold funding as a challenge to finding a location for the technology park. Officials at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences confirmed Monday that the university administration was not going to release the university's second installment of seed money until it sees proof that the technology park board of directors is including community input into finding a location... The technology park board has been studying three mostly residential areas in the Forest Hills, Oak Forest and Fair Park neighborhoods. The technology park's goal will be to attract businesses interested in helping continue or fund research developed by local universities and research hospitals.