Paper works tour on at ASC

The 2022 Small Works on Paper touring visual arts exhibition opened Friday at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

Two area artists are featured in this exhibition. Pine Bluff artist Rashawn Penister has a playing card and acrylic piece, "Untitled," in the show, and Crystal Jennings of Rison has two graphite and colored pencil pieces, "This is Not a Cloud" and "Apocalypse Thinking" on display.

The annual exhibition, showcasing the work of Arkansas artists, will be on display through Aug. 24 in ASC's International Paper Gallery. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

"This year's selection of artists for Small Works on Paper represents the diverse talent our state has to offer," Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a previous news release. "Arkansans have the opportunity to view artwork from emerging artists and see their talents firsthand as the Small Works on Paper tours communities throughout the state."

The 2022 Small Works on Paper exhibition will feature 28 artists from across Arkansas and will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale.

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 35th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry.

The 2022 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Ronald Jackson, professional artist based in Fredricksburg, Va. Jackson reviewed about 250 submitted artworks to pick out the 39 pieces that are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition. He also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

"Small Works on Paper is an annual glimpse into the minds and studios of Arkansas's best artists, as well as a preview of new artists and their portfolios," said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. "Across three decades it has shown us an evolving reflection of art and culture in Arkansas."

The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibit:

• Betsy Brackin Burch, Horseshoe Lake;

• Brian Cormack, Little Rock;

• Chris Cranford, Little Rock;

• Alex DerGazarian, Fayetteville;

• Margo Duvall, Little Rock;

• Diana Michelle Hausam, West Fork;

• Crystal Jennings, Rison;

• Melissa Lashbrook, Cabot;

• Sigrid Lorfing, Springdale;

• Kiaya Luper, Van Buren;

• Jan Malone, Hot Springs;

• Dennis McCann, Maumelle;

• David McRoberts, Sherwood;

• Mike Means, El Dorado;

• Rashawn Penister, Pine Bluff;

• Jason Powers, Ozark;

• Laura Raborn, Little Rock;

• David Rackley, Russellville;

• Lynn Reinbolt, Searcy;

• Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville;

• Derek Slagle, Little Rock;

• Lam Tze Sheung, Little Rock;

• Jan Waldon, Bentonville;

• Equilla Walker, Little Rock;

• Cathy Wester, Conway;

• Steven Wise, Rogers;

Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

Visit www.arkansasarts.org for a list of the tour stops for Small Works on Paper and more details.