Play (more) ball! Bentonville park’s redesign could attract additional tournaments

BENTONVILLE -- City officials hope a $15 million renovation will transform Phillips Park into one of the premier baseball complexes in the state.

The Parks and Recreation staff is working on preliminary conceptual designs. The park has the potential for 10 full-size ball fields, batting cages, an inclusive playground, a food truck park, parking and a maintenance support area, according to city documents.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023. The 50-acre park is at 3108 S.E. J St.

The Phillips Park facelift is part of a $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing voters approved in April 2021. Voters extended a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2003 to pay the bonds.

"Phillips Park may be the most anticipated of any of the bond park issues because so many people use the facility and know it needs some love and attention," said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director. "People utilize Phillips seven days a week."

The transformation of Phillips Park will put Bentonville on the map as a baseball destination, allowing the city to host state and national sports tournaments while boosting the local economy, according to city documents. It also creates a destination park for families living in the southeast part of the city, according to city documents.

"This will give us a great opportunity. It definitely gives us a chance to host national tournaments," said Josh Stacey, Parks and Recreation services manager.

The 10 fields will have turf infields and lights. The park is now used for youth and adult baseball and cricket. The area where two football fields used to be will be turned into baseball fields, as will 10 wooded acres to the south, Wright said.

Field No. 1 is used by 16-and-under and adult baseball teams. In the park redesign, the field's dimensions will be to Little League or Babe Ruth standards. It's currently too big to meet those regulations, Wright said.

Phillips Park was established several decades ago by local residents after Harlan Phillips donated land for what became Field No. 1, Wright said.

"They wanted to have a place for the kids to play baseball," he said.

Field No. 2 was added, then came fields three through five -- the number of baseball fields there today, Wright said.

The versatility of the new park would allow for softball if needed and perhaps using the outfields for soccer and football. It's envisioned as a baseball-first facility for city youth leagues and traveling-team tournaments, Wright said.

Hosting baseball or softball tournaments is nothing new for the city. State tournaments for 11 and under and 18 and under softball teams will be held at Memorial Park this week, Stacey said.

The city has hosted eight baseball tournaments with 586 teams so far this year, Stacey said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Wright and Stacey pointed to Rogers Regional Sports Park, Mount Kessler Regional Park and youth sports parks in Conway as places where tournaments are held.

"They understand the economic impact and that the demand is out there," Wright said.

The building or upgrading of youth sports facilities has proved to be a booming business, according to Human Kinetics Journal. More than $550 million was spent on developing youth sport facilities designed to host tournaments from 2017-19, according to the journal.

The Aspen Institute's Project Play and Utah State University estimate families alone spend at least $30 billion a year on youth sports. That's more than the annual revenues of the NFL, NBA or any professional league and does not include public or private sector support, which subsidizes the industry through investments in facilities, tax breaks and other vehicles.

J.R Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers, said that city has hosted United States Specialty Sports Association, Babe Ruth and state tournaments. Lacrosse and soccer championships also have been settled in the city, he said.

"Traveling youth sports are very popular," he said.

The competition to host such events is equally fierce, he said.

Youth sports tournaments are important to the hospitality business for Northwest Arkansas cities, Shaw said. Some large baseball events can use fields from Bella Vista to Fayetteville, he said.

"We all benefit from the larger events in the region," he said.

EXPANSION NEEDED

Chris Sparks, 41, of Cave Springs remembers playing at Phillips Park when he was 11 years old. He has three sons who have played at at the park. He now coaches his son's 11-under team, the Arkansas Legends.

Sparks also is president of the advisory board for city youth baseball. The parks department runs the program. The same setup is used for youth softball in the city, he said.

The park expansion is much needed, Sparks said. A huge positive will be the turf infields instead of dirt; that will provide more opportunity to play when there is rain, he said.

More fields will mean extra chances to get a place to practice, he said.

The master plan will better use and reimagine the 50 acres, Wright said.

The renovated Phillips Park also will have a large concession stand, restrooms, an area that will hold five to six food trucks on busy tournament weekends, a lighted picnic area with trees and an ADA accessible playground, Wright said.

The food trucks and playground will be two big additions to the park.

"Food is important over a long tournament weekend," he said. "You are there all day. With the food trucks, we can diversify the menu and that gives people a reason to stay and have a meal.

"Our residents want us to get away from the cookie-cutter type playgrounds. This will have the play value that our citizens have asked for and become more of a destination playground. People will come and use it even when games are not going on."

A ball park is shown, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Phillips Park in Bentonville.



Grant Carmichael of Bentonville, 16, prepares to help his brother with batting practice, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Phillips Park in Bentonville.



Grant Carmichael of Bentonville, 16, (left) fields baseballs for his brother Will Carmichael (right), Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Phillips Park in Bentonville.


