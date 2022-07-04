Return to federalism





Those who have applauded the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling claim that an important public policy issue has been appropriately returned to the democratic process (even though many of them also praised the court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which only a few days earlier struck down a New York gun-control law that was the consequence of the democratic process in that state).

Those who have condemned Dobbs have done so on the grounds that rights (in this case a claimed right to abortion) exist beyond the reach of the democratic process (even though they also condemned the ruling in Bruen which reflected such thinking by upholding the Second Amendment, apparently without recognizing the inconsistency).

There are, of course, differences between the right to bear arms and the right to an abortion (the former being, again, an explicitly stated if not necessarily unbounded right in the Constitution, the latter one merely and belatedly inferred from its "emanations from penumbras"), but the tendency is similar--to shift venue from court to legislature when it suits and vice versa.

A bit lost in the shuffle is the fundamental nature of the relationship between "rights" and "democracy," in the sense that whatever rights we claim are "unalienable" and endowed by our creator in theory can only be realized in practice when codified into law by legislative bodies.

"Rights" in natural law remain purely aspirational until manifest in positive law (including that found most importantly in "parchment barriers" called constitutions).

In the end, the democratic process establishes rights and can therefore also be used to repeal them--if the American public wished at some point, however implausibly, to repeal the entire Bill of Rights, including the second component thereof, it could do by amending the Constitution accordingly (just as the surest route, obviously far more so than the judicial fiat that was Roe, for establishing a sturdy right to abortion will be that same amendment process).

In any event, in light of Dobbs, abortion has been downgraded from the status of a right to a purely public-policy decision, one that is now not only to be determined by our democratic process, but by that process on a state-by-state level consistent with our longstanding system of federalism.

Because of Dobbs, our debates over abortion will move from the realm of constitutional theory (those "emanations from penumbras" and the scope of the 14th Amendment) to state deliberation based on the moral values and political preferences of the citizenry of each state.

There is in this shift not just the potential for American democracy to reclaim authority over a controversial issue that deeply divides the public, but to also reacquire a crucial understanding of the importance of such federalism within that democracy.

As it is, many Americans seen unaware that the states came first and created the United States, that it was delegates from those states, representing their respective state interests, who attended our constitutional convention in Philadelphia and crafted the Constitution under which we have lived ever since, and that for decades thereafter "these United States" was a more frequently heard phrase than "the United States" (reflecting a still infant sense of national identity compared to state identities).

The growth over time in the power of the federal government may have been inevitable and even desirable as the nation expanded and changed from one of Jefferson yeoman farmers to armies of the urban industrial proletariat, and national identity, at least after the Civil War, supplanted state loyalties, but none of this obviates the founders' initial vision of federalism (the dispersal of political power along the vertical axis, between the national and state governments) as a crucial bulwark of liberty (defined as the exercise of unalienable rights).

With the exception of the late Bob Dole and perhaps governors and attorney generals forced into legal battle with Leviathan, Americans seem to have also forgotten the language of the 10th Amendment and why it was originally thought necessary, which was to reassure anxious Americans in the 13 states during our ratification debate that an adequate amount of power would be retained by their states; essentially, like the nine amendments which preceded it, it was part of the price paid for ratification of a Constitution that created a more powerful national government (in the form of a promise given by the "father" of that Constitution, James Madison).

On a more practical level, we should recognize the sheer folly of trying to impose a "one size fits all" (Napoleonic Code) approach for any controversial issue on what is perhaps the most diverse nation in human experience.

There is a certain double irony at work here when it comes to progressive support for an always stronger federal government (and accompanying dismissal of state powers and the concept of federalism) and the progressive preoccupation (obsession?) with "diversity," in the sense that genuine diversity can only flourish if the people of Missouri and Indiana are free to enact laws, regarding abortion and much else, reflective of their values and therefore different from the laws enacted by the people of California and New York.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



