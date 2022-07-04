Soprano Hendricks is an Arkansas treasure

Barbara Hendricks was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Stephens, Ark., to Malvin and Della Mae Hendricks. As a child, Hendricks and her three siblings, Geneice, Malvin Jr. and Michael, spent a lot of time at church meetings and revivals all around Ouachita County since her father was a well-respected minister in the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church.

They even attended some of the churches that would play a vital role in the Civil Rights movement. Hendricks found her introduction to music through the Black spirituals and lyrical quality of call-and-response Southern preaching.

While in elementary school, her family moved to Pine Bluff, where her mother taught school. By 1957, the family was commuting to Little Rock on Sundays, where Malvin Hendricks preached at Miles Chapel CME Church. Hendricks saw the extreme violence by white citizens that unfolded during the integration of Little Rock Central High School. As hard as this was to watch, the experience left an indelible mark on Hendricks' mind that would serve as the driving force for her activism in later years.

Shortly after Hendricks began attending Merrill High School, the family moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., then Memphis and back to Little Rock as a result of her father's work as a minister. Once back in Little Rock, Hendricks became a soprano in Art Porter Sr.'s choir at Horace Mann High School. Porter was a jazz musician who played piano, composed, conducted and taught music throughout his lifetime.

While babysitting Porter's four children, Hendricks fed her love of music by exploring his music collection and discovering artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane and Count Basie.

Hendricks left for Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., in 1965 but soon transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan University as a chemistry major. She was set on pursuing a traditional career. Things changed unexpectedly, though, when a choir member invited her to sing at a civic event where a trustee from the Aspen Institute of Humanistic Studies heard her sing and encouraged her to sing at the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado.

While in Aspen, Hendricks met Jennie Tourel, a well-known Russian mezzo-soprano. Tourel invited Hendricks to study with her at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music in New York. In 1969, Hendricks joined Tourel at Juilliard after earning her bachelor's degree in Nebraska. Tourel's constant and regimented support allowed Hendricks to thrive at Juilliard, where most students had been studying music all their lives.

Hendricks earned a degree in voice from Juilliard in 1973, and in the 1970s, she toured Europe with Tourel, where they won several vocal competitions. She made her American opera debut in 1975, playing roles in Claudio Monteverdi's "L'incoronazione di Poppea" and George Gerswhin's "Porgy and Bess."

She even performed under notable conductors like George Solti and Herbert von Karajan. Hendricks traveled the world, garnering success and critical acclaim for her opera performances in San Francisco, Paris, France, London and the Metropolitan Opera at New York City.

In 1978, Hendricks married Martin Engstrom, a Swedish pianist and opera house director. The couple had two children, Jennie (named after her mentor) and Sebastian, before they divorced in the 1990s.

Over the years, Hendricks has made more than 100 acclaimed classical recordings. Among these, her 1994 recording "La voiz du ciel" went double gold. She has received five Grammy nominations in the U.S. and numerous other awards for her performances.

In 1987, Hendricks became a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees after years of activism, including protests during the anti-apartheid movement. In 2003, Hendricks married Ulf Englund, a guitarist and lighting designer, and the two now live in Norrtälje, Sweden.

In 2000, she received an honorary doctor of music from Juilliard and was later inducted into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame. In 2014, she published her memoir, "Lifting My Voice," which contains an introduction by Kofi A. Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Hendricks is now 72 and still just as passionate about helping refugees, opera music and the role her upbringing in Arkansas has played in her life-altering musical success.

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.Encyclopedia.com - Hendricks, Barbara 1948–; www.EncyclopediaofArkansas.net - Barbara Ann Hendricks (1948–); www.ArkTimes.com - Meet Barbara Hendricks -- lyric soprano, Swedish citizen and refugee advocate from Ouachita County, Arkansas. Image Credit: www.ArkTimes.com.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.