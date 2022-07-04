State surplus seen climbing to $1.6B

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he expects the state's general revenue surplus in the fiscal year that ended Thursday to reach $1.6 billion, which is slightly more than the state's projection of a $1.47 billion surplus for the fiscal year.

The Republican governor said Friday that any special session that he calls will likely be held in August.

On Tuesday, state officials will report general revenue tax collections and the state's surplus for fiscal 2022.

The state's largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021. The previous largest general revenue surplus was $409.3 million in fiscal 2007.

Hutchinson has repeatedly brought up in the past three months the possibility of calling a special session to provide more tax relief to Arkansans struggling with inflation, including the rising costs of food and gasoline.

A month ago, the governor added public school safety and security and teacher pay raises to the list of potential items for a possible special session.

Hutchinson, whose eight-year stint as governor will end in January, said Friday that there is substantial agreement with the General Assembly to support a proposal to accelerate the implementation of the state's individual income tax rate cuts enacted in the Dec. 7-9 special session.

"The accelerated individual income tax cuts will increase the take-home pay of Arkansans and will help offset the rising cost of gas and other household goods," he said Friday in a written statement. "We will continue evaluate the support for the other tax cut proposals."

Last month, the governor signaled his support for accelerating the implementation of cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, based on the state's general revenue tax collections, projected surpluses and projections for future general revenue collections.

The rate cut is part of the individual and corporate income tax rate cut package enacted in the Dec. 7-9 special session. The state's top individual income tax rate is scheduled to be cut to 5.3% on Jan. 1, 2023, to 5.1% on Jan. 1, 2024, and 4.9% on Jan. 1, 2025, under current law.

The state Department of Finance and Administration projects that accelerating the implementation of cutting the state's top individual income tax rate to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, would reduce state general revenue by $295.9 million in fiscal 2023, $114 million more in fiscal 2024 and $39.15 million more in fiscal 2025 to provide tax relief totaling $449 million.

Other potential tax cut proposals include providing temporary income tax relief for taxpayers with net income at or below $87,000 a year, accelerating the implementation of the state's top corporate income tax rate cut to 5.3% , and adopting the latest federal Section 179 depreciation schedule for businesses.

The temporary income tax relief proposal would reduce the income tax bracket on income ranges from $5,100 to $10,299 from a 2% tax rate to 0% for those with net income of less than or equal to $87,000 for tax year 2022, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance Administration. The finance department projects it would reduce state general revenue by $90 million in fiscal 2023.

If proposal is implemented, these taxpayers may see a reduction in their withholding for the remainder of 2022 or a refund in 2023, he said. It would amount to about $100 per qualifying individual and $200 for a dual earning couple, to be received via withholding reduction and/or tax refund when filing, he said.

Arkansas' top corporate income tax rate of 6.2% dropped to 5.9% on Jan. 1, 2022. The rate is scheduled to drop to 5.7 % on Jan. 1, 2023, to 5.5 % on Jan. 1, 2024, and to 5.3 % on Jan. 1, 2025, under state law.

Accelerating the reduction in the state's top corporate income tax rate to 5.3% on Jan. 1, 2023, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenue by $18.5 million in fiscal 2023, $27.8 million more in fiscal 2024, and $9.2 million more in fiscal 2025.

State Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Joe Jett, R-Success, floated the idea of the state adopting the latest federal depreciation schedule for small businesses and farmers a few months ago.

The federal Section 179 depreciation schedule allows businesses to deduct the entire purchase price of new or used equipment up to $1.08 million in 2022 rather than capitalizing and depreciating the asset over the designated useful life of the asset, Hardin said. The $1.08 million deduction is reduced dollar for dollar if asset purchases exceed $2.7 million for 2022, he said.

Arkansas previously adopted Section 179 as it existed on Jan. 1, 2009, and the dollar limitation on the deduction is $25,000 and the dollar-for-dollar phase-out starts at $200,000, he said. The federal limitation is adjusted for inflation each year, he said. Arkansas doesn't plan on adopting federal bonus depreciation, which also allows 100% of the cost of equipment purchases to be written off when purchased, but does not have a maximum dollar limitation, he said.

The finance department projects adopting the 2022 federal Section 179 depreciation schedule would reduce state general revenues by $29.4 million in fiscal 2023, $24.8 million more in fiscal 2024, $21.1 million more in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026 and $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027.

TEACHER PAY

Hutchinson said Friday that "While there has been no final decision, there are a number of legislators that would prefer to wait until next year to address the issue of increasing teacher pay."

About a month ago, Hutchinson surprised some state lawmakers with a proposal to significantly boost teacher salaries as a possible item in a special session.

Hutchinson initially proposed raising teacher salaries to a minimum of $46,000 and implementing at least a $4,000 salary increase. Under Act 170 of 2019, the minimum teacher salary is $34,900 in the 2021-2022 school year and will increase to $36,000 in the 2022-2023 school year. Some lawmakers panned the proposal projected to cost more than $300 million to implement.

Hutchinson's latest proposal would increase the minimum teacher salary to $42,000 a year and provide a $4,000 increase to every teacher for the 2022-2023 school year, said state Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key.

Under this proposal, the current public school fund budget would increase by $117 million to pay for the $4,000 raise in fiscal 2023 and $33 million would be provided to reboot the educator compensation reform program started in 2019 to help districts needing financial assistance to meet the new minimum salary for the 2022-203 school year, he said. The total cost of $150 million would come out of the fiscal 2022 surplus, he said.

For fiscal 2024, the public school fund would need $140 million in ongoing general revenue under this proposal and the $60 million in additional needed funds would come from combined growth in the educational adequacy fund, educational excellence trust fund, and uniform rate of tax, Key said.

Arkansas Education Association President Carol Fleming said Hutchinson's proposal illustrated his understanding that there is a growing shortage of professional educators and support personnel in schools across the state.

"Arkansas does not pay our teachers enough money when compared to surrounding states," she said in a written statement. "This is a deterrent in attracting new professionals to the field."

The Arkansas Education Association has been working with lawmakers and education advocates to build support for the governor's proposal, Fleming said.

House Education Committee Chairman Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, said he prefers waiting until the 2023 regular session, starting in January, to consider the teacher pay raises.

"I think it's something we need to sit down and talk about it instead of jumping out and doing it," he said. "We need more planning sessions."

State Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said she favors the teacher raises, but she wants the House and Senate Education Committees to complete their educational adequacy review this fall and factor in the teacher salary increases.

House Republican leader Marcus Richmond of Gravelly said he would rather vet a teacher pay raise during the 2023 regular session.

He said he doesn't want to authorize teacher pay raises only to have the economy to fall into a recession and create an unfunded mandate on school districts.

Richmond said House Republicans "don't want to leave a dry trough if [Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders] is elected as governor."

In the Nov. 8 general election, Sanders is vying with Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington to succeed Hutchinson as governor, starting in January.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said teacher pay "is a regular session item to me," and Hutchinson shouldn't put that on the call for a special session.

"There is not on a consensus on that in any way, shape or fashion," he said.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, said there is no doubt teachers are in need of a raise.

"While Governor Hutchinson's proposal continues the critical conversation, we should find a more sustainable solution that doesn't create additional burdens on our school districts by using one-time money to address a long-term need," he said.

"Eliminating state income tax for our teachers, as mine and Rep. [Howard] Beaty's bill would do, is a simple and fiscally responsible way to boost teacher pay by letting teachers keep more of what they earn," Gilmore said.

In the 2021 regular session, Beaty and Gilmore introduced a bill that would eventually exempt the first $50,00o of teachers' wages from the state's individual income tax and the state projected it would reduce state general revenue by $98.5 million a year.

RESERVES

The state's catastrophic reserve fund totaled $1.2 billion and the state's rainy day fund totaled $6.3 million Wednesday, Hardin said.

Hutchinson said he would like to see the state's reserves increased to between $1.6 billion and $2 billion.

"Either amount represents historic highs in reserves and will be a sufficient amount to guard against any future downturn in the economy," he said.

According to finance department records, $250 million of the state's surplus in fiscal 2022 already has been obligated by the Legislature and the governor.

State officials said $50 million is set aside for state highway funding to match federal highway funds; $50 million is set aside for stipends to law enforcement officers; and $150 million is allotted for the restricted reserve fund for various improvements and projects, including a proposed prison expansion.

The finance department currently projects a $914 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023, which started Friday and ends June 30, 2023.