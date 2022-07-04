Sections
Super Quiz: Celebrity Deaths 2021

Today at 1:50 a.m.

1. He played the Captain in the film "The Sound of Music."

2. He was Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

3. He portrayed Captain Merrill Stubing on TV's "The Love Boat."

4. This singer had a big hit with "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head."

5. She appeared as Frau Blucher in the film "Young Frankenstein."

6. His 755 career home runs broke Babe Ruth's record.

7. This TV and radio celebrity hosted more than 50,000 interviews.

8. This fraudster ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

9. He defeated Muhammad Ali to become heavyweight champion.

ANSWERS:

1. Christopher Plummer

2. Ed Asner

3. Gavin MacLeod

4. B.J. Thomas

5. Cloris Leachman

6. Hank Aaron

7. Larry King

8. Bernie Madoff

9. Leon Spinks

