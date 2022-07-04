Two investigations into former Little Rock police chief firing his gun New Year’s Eve remain ongoing six months after incident

Two investigations related to former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and the Dec. 31 incident in which he fired his gun at an armed suspect remain ongoing six months after the incident occurred.

The first investigation is a use-of-force decision in the hands of local prosecutors who oversee cases in Pulaski and Perry counties. They are expected to determine whether Humphrey's use of force complied with the law.

The second investigation examining the Dec. 31 incident is an internal inquiry within the Little Rock Police Department. Those investigations typically assess whether an officer's actions violated departmental policy and can lead to discipline.

Humphrey retired from the Police Department effective May 20, after leading it for a little more than three years under Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Former Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, who was tapped to serve as interim chief following Humphrey's resignation, has since left city employment.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley is now serving as interim chief, and Scott has said he intends to appoint a new chief before the November election.

During the New Year's Eve incident Humphrey was on patrol that evening like other members of the department's command staff, when he encountered an armed suspect outside an Asher Avenue gas station.

The individual fired on others, wounding one victim, and Humphrey fired his weapon at the suspect, apparently missing her, according to the account provided by authorities in the aftermath of the incident.

The Arkansas State Police was asked to investigate Humphrey's use of force. The investigative case file was provided to prosecutors in February, a State Police spokesman said at the time.

Larry Jegley, the outgoing prosecuting attorney for the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Pulaski and Perry counties, in an email Wednesday, indicated a charging decision was "in the pipe," attributing it to the backup related to covid-19.

When asked for comment Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes on Thursday confirmed the internal investigation is continuing.

"The case is still [ongoing] and still an active internal investigation," Barnes wrote in an email. "We complete all investigations regardless of the employment status of the employee involved."

It is unclear how Humphrey could face discipline in his post-employment status with the Police Department in the event the internal investigation determines he violated policy or procedures.