Van Buren man arrested after wife found dead





VAN BUREN -- A Van Buren man has been arrested in connection with his wife's death, according to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident around 2 a.m. Sunday near Natural Dam, according to Damante. He said Christina Cypert was found fatally shot, and law enforcement was alerted to be on the lookout for her husband, Eathan Cypert.

Van Buren police arrested Eathan Cypert later that morning.

Cypert faces a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail with no bond set.

