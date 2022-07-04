Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

June 23

Tess Marie Clark, 25, Spring, Texas, and Emily Sherman Hester, 22, Fayetteville

Antonio Rashawn Massey, 24, and Waldina Eloisa De Dios Valeriano, 22, both of Springdale

Nicholas David Pippin, 28, and Kimberly Morgan Tate, 28, both of Evanston, Ill.

Manuel Ramirez Calderon, 40, and Brenda Cruz, 32, both of Springdale

Christian Gerald White, 53, and Jennifer Nicole Vaughn, 44, both of Tolono, Ill.

June 24

Robert Joseph Boshears, 24, El Dorado, and Kourtnie Lyn Whitehead, 27, Fayetteville

David Chong Gum, 36, and Ejbad Langbata, 36, both of Springdale

David Santiago Garcia, 42, and Daniela Janet Calderon Ortega, 41, both of Springdale

Collin Isaac Gushing, 21, and Megan Elizabeth McGinnis, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jeremiah Gene Hall, 38, and Sunny Sultania Ludlow, 45, both of Springdale

Eric Robert Kisor, 58, and Janet Hall Barnes, 57, both of Fayetteville

Reed Harrison Leasure, 24, and Alician Kay Humes, 22, both of Natchitoches, La.

Winston Brian Shepherd, 22, and Jordyn Lee Haase-Selvidge, 21, both of Mountainburg

Marc Dean Slover, 37, and Heather Gail Berryman, 31, both of Oklahoma City

June 27

Brad Russell Brekelbaum, 44, Prairie Grove, and Kristen Leigh Hale, 39, Maumelle

Cody Alan Goodwin, 28, and Karen Kay Hudson, 25, both of Austin, Texas

Russell David Perez, 49, and Robbie Lawson, 54, both of Springdale

Jose Carlos Portillo Lobato, 32, and Ashley Ferrer Serrano, 25, both of Springdale

Timothy J.R. Scarborough, 30, Bentonville, and Jordan Rashae Bohannan, 38, Springdale

Thomas Wayne Swaims, 59, and Patricia Lynn Thomas, 53, both of Springdale

Chloe Mikaela Voss, 27, and Sarah Michelle Littlefield, 24, both of Springdale

Kenneth Terrell Wade, 44, and Jerrica Danyell Burns, 31, both of Fayetteville

Destini Lyn Walker, 21, and Rebeca May Mondragon, 20, both of Fayetteville

Rebecca Dawn Weintraub, 27, and Jamie Marie Frazier, 28, both of Fayetteville

June 28

Richard Ray Cox, 41, and Michelle Denise Brown, 55, both of Springdale

Neil John, 23, and Neimalo Carland, 26, both of Springdale

Brooke Nicole Poole, 28, and Kaitlin Delaine Miller, 26, both of Harrison

Kevin Levi Strope, 27, and Michaele Hope Pennington, 26, both of Springdale

June 29

Tonya Lashelle Carroll, 36, and Tiffanie Marie Edwards, 36, both of Springdale

Preston Wayne Enix, 33, and Joana Gabriela Barona Franco, 32, both of Fayetteville

Melissa Mae Hurd, 41, and Tasha Janell Hankins, 41, both of Fayetteville

Chase Austin Roweton, 24, and Marie Lynn Altgilbers, 24, both of Fayetteville

Mellissa Linn Shriver, 35, and Trisha Nell Belcher, 35, both of Springdale

Stoney Lee White, 20, and Nikki Lynn Nall, 20, both of Springdale