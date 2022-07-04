Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
June 23
Tess Marie Clark, 25, Spring, Texas, and Emily Sherman Hester, 22, Fayetteville
Antonio Rashawn Massey, 24, and Waldina Eloisa De Dios Valeriano, 22, both of Springdale
Nicholas David Pippin, 28, and Kimberly Morgan Tate, 28, both of Evanston, Ill.
Manuel Ramirez Calderon, 40, and Brenda Cruz, 32, both of Springdale
Christian Gerald White, 53, and Jennifer Nicole Vaughn, 44, both of Tolono, Ill.
June 24
Robert Joseph Boshears, 24, El Dorado, and Kourtnie Lyn Whitehead, 27, Fayetteville
David Chong Gum, 36, and Ejbad Langbata, 36, both of Springdale
David Santiago Garcia, 42, and Daniela Janet Calderon Ortega, 41, both of Springdale
Collin Isaac Gushing, 21, and Megan Elizabeth McGinnis, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jeremiah Gene Hall, 38, and Sunny Sultania Ludlow, 45, both of Springdale
Eric Robert Kisor, 58, and Janet Hall Barnes, 57, both of Fayetteville
Reed Harrison Leasure, 24, and Alician Kay Humes, 22, both of Natchitoches, La.
Winston Brian Shepherd, 22, and Jordyn Lee Haase-Selvidge, 21, both of Mountainburg
Marc Dean Slover, 37, and Heather Gail Berryman, 31, both of Oklahoma City
June 27
Brad Russell Brekelbaum, 44, Prairie Grove, and Kristen Leigh Hale, 39, Maumelle
Cody Alan Goodwin, 28, and Karen Kay Hudson, 25, both of Austin, Texas
Russell David Perez, 49, and Robbie Lawson, 54, both of Springdale
Jose Carlos Portillo Lobato, 32, and Ashley Ferrer Serrano, 25, both of Springdale
Timothy J.R. Scarborough, 30, Bentonville, and Jordan Rashae Bohannan, 38, Springdale
Thomas Wayne Swaims, 59, and Patricia Lynn Thomas, 53, both of Springdale
Chloe Mikaela Voss, 27, and Sarah Michelle Littlefield, 24, both of Springdale
Kenneth Terrell Wade, 44, and Jerrica Danyell Burns, 31, both of Fayetteville
Destini Lyn Walker, 21, and Rebeca May Mondragon, 20, both of Fayetteville
Rebecca Dawn Weintraub, 27, and Jamie Marie Frazier, 28, both of Fayetteville
June 28
Richard Ray Cox, 41, and Michelle Denise Brown, 55, both of Springdale
Neil John, 23, and Neimalo Carland, 26, both of Springdale
Brooke Nicole Poole, 28, and Kaitlin Delaine Miller, 26, both of Harrison
Kevin Levi Strope, 27, and Michaele Hope Pennington, 26, both of Springdale
June 29
Tonya Lashelle Carroll, 36, and Tiffanie Marie Edwards, 36, both of Springdale
Preston Wayne Enix, 33, and Joana Gabriela Barona Franco, 32, both of Fayetteville
Melissa Mae Hurd, 41, and Tasha Janell Hankins, 41, both of Fayetteville
Chase Austin Roweton, 24, and Marie Lynn Altgilbers, 24, both of Fayetteville
Mellissa Linn Shriver, 35, and Trisha Nell Belcher, 35, both of Springdale
Stoney Lee White, 20, and Nikki Lynn Nall, 20, both of Springdale