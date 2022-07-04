Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 20

Prairie Street Bar & Taproom

495 W. Prairie St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee was cutting lemons used for garnish with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Dish machine sanitizer was at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Supercenter-Deli/Bakery

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Deli wraps being prepared at a station in the back of kitchen, the worker was leaving the station to serve the front line and then returning to station to continue preparation. Deli wraps were at 50 degrees and deli chicken at 47 degrees. Sliced deli meat in a Ziploc bag in the deli cooler without a date mark on the package. A block of cheese with a discard date of 6/17/2022 in the deli cooler for use. Products that have reached the expiration date shall be discarded.

Noncritical violations: None

June 21

Casey's General Store

2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins

Critical violations: House flies observed in food preparation area and back storage area.

Noncritical violations: One display of prepackaged potato chips is stored on the floor. Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for head while preparing food.

Dickson Street Pub

303 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A towel was in the handwash sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Restrooms do not have an employee hand wash notice. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloth was sitting on top of slider for reach-in cooler. Cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical. Sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration as specified in 4-501.114 and laundered daily. Facility does not have sanitizer test strips.

Eros Teatro

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: They use three sinks for clean utensils, but they have a dish washing machine with 10 ppm for chlorine sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mo Tacos and Churros

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Different bag with cooked chicken Saturday do not have date.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Nellie B's Bakery

2129 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A few single service knives for customer self-service, handles are stored both directions in container. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Retail Food Permit expired 05/31/2022.

Ryleigh's

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 204, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Upstairs and downstairs handwashing sinks lacked handwashing notice. Upstairs restrooms lacked hand-washing notice. Heavy whipping cream in the glass bar fridge was at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Multiple bottles of sanitizer were in unlabeled spray bottles. Boxes of cleaners were being stored above boxes of juice and soda concentrate in the upstairs storage closet.

Sideways

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ladies restroom did not have hand washing notice.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have sanitizer test strips.

Sonic

2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: House flies observed inside the front entrance area and in the single-service storage area.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Starbucks

3500 W. Black Forest Drive, No. 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

June 22

Dirty Apron Bakehouse

245 N. Church Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

El Paso Food Truck

1904 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Water in hand washing sink at 133 degrees. container with raw beef and plastic bag with raw bacon are stored above open container with ready-to-eat cheese. Refrigerator, chicharron, beans and cheese at 44 degrees. Chicharron and beans prepared Saturday do not have date marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Raw beef is thawing at room temperature. Plastic bag with rice (dry) is stored in contact with the floor. Current retail food permit is not posted.

J & J Diner

17440 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Food establishment is connected with a septic system located in back yard, on the ground observed sewage, smell sewage (next to the packing lot). System septic malfunction is observed.

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food debris. Women restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Rice cooling from the previous day at 51 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Observed the rice is stored in large containers and stacked like bricks in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Trailside Coffee Company

101 W. Johnson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Three-compartment sinks lack drain board.

Tyson Foods Cafeteria

2210 Oaklawn Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Some items in the reach-in refrigerator lacked a date at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: The food placed on the line for the salad bar were at 50-55 degrees.

U of A Outdoor Track

10 Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.

June 23

E-Z Mart

1540 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. A drain plug is required. Previous issue.

Kum and Go

2200 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Display one at 62 degrees and display two at 50 degrees. In addition, freezer was at 30 degrees. (Note: no food in displays.)

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employees are drinking from a cup without a lid, food prep area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks beard protection. Shelves surfaces in walk-in cooler are not clean.

Resendiz Associates

121 W. Township St., Suite 17, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front refrigerator had wooden shelf liner on the middle shelf where food items are being stored. The wood is blocking the air flow inside the cooler.

Shave the Planet

2840 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 06/30/2019.

Sissy's Snowcones

2692 N. College Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 3/31/2022.

The Candy Event

1348 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Candy packaged on-site for customer self-service lacks adequate labeling.

June 24

A Q Chicken House

1207 N. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine with chemical sanitizer, concentration is 0 ppm. Warming rack has beans at 111 degrees, mac n cheese at 125 degrees, and green beans at 110 degrees. Cold holding salad area has tomatoes, lettuce at 45 degrees. Walk-in cooler product: rice, cooked ribs, pasta at 44 degrees. Walk-in cooler raw chicken: raw chicken breast, raw chicken marinated at 44 degrees. Several spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a beard protection. Inside of ice machine is not clean. Several surfaces of equipment (inside, outside), refrigerator for salad, freezer, are not clean. Garbage dumpsters have lids open. Several areas, floor and wall are not clean, food and water accumulation. Floor and walls, in different food preparation areas, lack repair.

C and D Concession 1

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager employed at facility. No single-use drying device available at hand wash sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Hot dogs thawing in sink without running water. Door open and cracks in screens allowing insects to enter facility. Observed flies, ants and moths.

C and D Concession 2

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection. Observed no bodily fluid release event cleanup policy available at time of inspection. Employee drink in food prep area did not contain a lid or straw. Opened jalapeno peppers that state "Refrigerate After Opening" sitting out at 89 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed insects (flies, ants).

C and D Concession 4

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection. Observed no bodily fluid release event cleanup policy available at time of inspection. Employee entered food prep area and prepared food without washing hands. Pineapple at 87 degrees in ice bath.

Noncritical violations: None

C and D Concession 6

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection. Observed no bodily fluid release event clean-up policy available at time of inspection. No hand wash sink available in outside food prep area where cooking, food prep and cashier were located. Observed raw hamburger meat stored above ready-to-eat foods such as cut onions. Opened pickles at 80 degrees and opened BBQ sauce at 87 degrees that both stated ""Refrigerate After Opening"" on container. Observed hand wash sink and three-compartment sink in mobile that were not plumbed into holding tank. Observed bucket under hand wash sink and three-compartment sink to catch wastewater.

Noncritical violations: Flies in food prep area. Observed outer openings not protected to establishment.

Colorlife Nutricion

3180 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

Doe's Eatery

316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A large bucket of fries located right beside the hand washing station. The fries do not have a lid to protect from accidental hand washing contamination. The warewashing machine was out of chemical sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: None

JJ's Live

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee has an open drink can on the food preparation table top. Do not use unapproved beverage containers in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks hair restraint for their head.

West Fork Cafe

99 Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Previous issue. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for their head. Food workers shall wear hair restraint that covers body hair. Previous issue.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 20 -- The Hill's Hideaway, 401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville

June 21 -- Happy Feet Childcare Center, 1238 N. Center St., Elkins; Lokomotion, 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Malco Razorback Cinema, 3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville; Mama Z's Cafe, 357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Springwoods Behavioral Health Services, 1955 W. Trucker's Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Market Food Store, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale

June 22 -- Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Cava Mezze Grill, 3379 N. College Ave., Suite 8, Fayetteville; Girls Gone BBQ, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 20, Fayetteville; Patina Food-Arvest Ball Park, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Randall Tyson Track Center, 1380 Beechwood Ave., Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli, 3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

June 23 -- Candy Craze, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1125, Fayetteville

June 24 -- Cannibal and Craft, 216 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Con Quesos Springdale, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt. D, Springdale; El Ranchito Supermercado-Store, 1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Growing God's Kingdom, 599 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; JBGB Food Trailer DBA PB&JJ's, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville; Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., 3632 Johnson Mill Blvd., Suite 101, Springdale; Walgreens, 3234 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Winslow Community Meals, 1057 Ella Road, Winslow