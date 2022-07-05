Memphis man killed in 3-vehicle wreck, troopers say

A 71-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 in Crittenden County on Friday, according to state police.

Danny Rich of Memphis died after the vehicle he was in was rear-ended, pushing it into another car, around 1:45 p.m., according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report states Rich was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe south on I-55 behind a 2012 Dodge Challenger. Behind Rich’s vehicle was a 2017 Mercedes Benz.

According to the report, when Rich and the driver of the Dodge Challenger slowed down, the Mercedes Benz rear-ended Rich’s vehicle and pushed it into the Dodge.

The drivers of the other vehicles and the passenger in the Rich’s vehicle were not injured, according to the report.

The report said the conditions were clear and the roads were dry.