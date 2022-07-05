All-NWADG Softball Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kasey Wood

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Powered the Lady Tigers to their fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship and fifth in the past six years. ... Team was 24-3 and all three losses came to Class 5A state champion and nationally ranked Benton. ... Wood, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, batted a team-best .465 with 33 hits, 4 home runs, 21 RBIs and 39 runs scored from the lead-off spot in the order. ... Played both shortstop and third base during the season when she was not pitching. ... As a pitcher was 8-2 with a .966 earned run average with 79 strikeouts over 58 innings pitched. ... Added a team-high 21 stolen bases.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "This year was really rewarding for us because coming out of last year we really didn't know what this team was going to look like. As an upperclassman and playing a new role for the team, it was both exciting and also nerve-wracking for everyone to know their roles. Once we accomplished that, we played as well as we could all season. It was rewarding to see that and to see my teammates flourish. It was awesome to see our team come together."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Brinkley Moreton

SCHOOL Lincoln

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Led the Lady Wolves to a 28-7 season and to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament where they lost 6-5 to state champion Ashdown. ... Moreton made an immediate impact in her first season, hitting two grand slams in one game and driving in 10 runs early in the season. ... Led the 12-county area in batting with a .571 average, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and scored 63 runs. ... Also belted 12 doubles and 8 triples while drawing 32 walks as teams often chose to intentionally walk her. ... She was equally dominant in the pitching circle with a 21-4 mark with a 1.503 ERA and 289 strikeouts over 144.1 innings pitched with just 22 walks. ... Overcame a serious blood clot condition in her throwing arm a year ago to return to the diamond.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "I didn't not realize that I would have this kind of season as a freshman. My team helped a lot with this. I would not have been able to have the kind of season that I had without them. I want to thank them and all of my coaches. We had a great season as a team and I'm excited to see what we can do in the future."

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kent Early

SCHOOL Bentonville

NOTABLE Led the Lady Tigers to their fourth consecutive state championship and fifth in the past six seasons with a 3-1 win against Cabot in the Class 6A state title game. ... Team went 14-0 to win the 6A-West title, then rolled through the state tournament with wins against North Little Rock (11-4) and Bryant (13-3). ... In the championship game, the Lady Tigers got just one hit, but rode sophomore Ryann Sanders' 14 strikeouts and stellar defense. ... Bentonville was 24-3 on the season with all three losses to nationally ranked Benton. ... Also has a state championship as Bentonville's boys golf coach. ... Early is the son of the late college basketball and softball coaching icon Alvy Early, who won 1,178 games combined in both sports and is a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "The pressure to maintain sometimes does weigh on you a little and sometimes it does get the better of you, and sometimes the kids might not have a best personal performance because they are trying so hard, but we've been fortunate that the team has overcome. But it does get to you and it's something that you try to prepare for. These kids just find a way to win. They are tough. It's what they do. We were not a one-dimensional team. We found ways to win. In the championship game our pitching and our defense showed up and you can't get beat if you don't give up runs. I think we're known as a hitting team, but we want to be as well-rounded as we can. We don't want to be weak in any area. We want to be strong in all facets. It's like having a Plan B. We don't want to have a weakness in any part of our game because we don't want to get exposed. Because pretty soon if you play long enough, somebody is going to see that you don't do this well or you don't do that well. And they'll exploit that."

FIRST TEAM

Remington Adams Farmington Sr 5-3

Batted .494 with 41 hits, 19 doubles, 5 home runs and 26 RBIs to go along with 41 runs scored

Ella Beeman Rogers Jr 5-8

Was 7-4 with 1 save and a 1.129 ERA for 6A-West runner up. Had 114 strikeouts and walked just 7 batters over 77.0 innings pitched

Ciera Cravens Bentonville West Sr 5-7

Batted .457 with 37 hits, 14 doubles and 26 RBIs. ... Was 14-8 as a pitcher with a 3.508 ERA and 122 strikeouts

Lexi Franklin Booneville So 5-8

Batted .472 with 42 hits, 14 doubles, 8 triples and 36 RBIs with 36 runs scored. Was 23-2 as a pitcher with a 1.095 ERA and 240 strikeouts over 147 innings.

Mackenzie Freeman Hackett Fr 6-0

Led Lady Hornets to 3A semifinals. Pitched a state-record 5 perfect games and 1 no-hitter

Mackenzie Martin Alma Sr 5-8

Batted .538 with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 30 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Was 12-5 with a 2.980 ERA and 141 strikeouts as a pitcher.

Trista Peterson Bentonville Jr 5-7

Provided the power for the Lady Tigers with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and 23 runs scored, while batting .405 for 6A state champions.

Ryann Sanders Bentonville So 5-9

Class 6A top pitcher with a 15-1 mark and 1.719 ERA with 125 strikeouts and just 8 walks for state champion Lady Tigers. Struck out 14 in championship game.

Kylee Ward Rogers Sr 5-7

Batted .453 with 34 hits, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs and 25 runs scored for 6A-West runner-up Lady Mounties.

Sara Watson Bentonville Jr 5-4

Batted .416 with 32 hits, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs while leading the 6A state champions behind the plate as the catcher.

SECOND TEAM

Grace Boatright Farmington Sr 5-6

Batted .395 with 32 hits, 11 doubles, 38 RBIs and 32 runs scored for 4A-1 Conference champions.

Amber Bryant Lincoln Jr 5-2

Batted .480 with 48 hits, 14 doubles, 35 RBIs and 41 runs scored for 3A-1 Conference champions.

Maddy Cartwright Greenwood Jr 5-10

Batted .404 with 36 hits, 9 doubles, 21 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Marybeth Dyson Bentonville West Sr 5-3

Batted .398 with 41 hits, 8 doubles, 7 triples and 34 runs scored from the lead-off spot.

Kylie Germann Heritage Sr 5-5

Batted .387 with 29 hits and 25 runs scored with a .489 on-base percentage and .929 OPS.

Ashlyn Michael Van Buren Sr 5-5

Batted a team-best .362 with 29 hits, 6 home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored

Ryleigh Keele Harrison So 5-9 Batted .305 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs 18-6 with 2.096 ERA and 168 strikeouts

Alleyna Rushing Bentonville Sr 5-4

Batted .463 with 38 hits and 27 runs scored for 6A state champions. Stole 18 bases in 19 attempts as the No. 2 batter in the order.

Danessa Teague FS Northside:Sr 5-7

Batted .423 with 33 hits, 9 doubles, 22 RBIs and 32 runs scored for Lady Grizzlies.

Caroline Wilhelm Bentonville West Sr 5-6

Batted .412 with 40 hits, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Bentonville Kasey Wood (6) All-NWADG Softball Player of the Year 2022 (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Bentonville Kasey Wood All-NWADG Softball Player of the Year 2022 (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Kent Early head softball coach for Bentonville All-NWADG Softball Coach of the Year 2022

