Blytheville, 1968: "Peace Is Our Profession" read the welcome sign at Blytheville Air Force Base. The base opened in 1942 under the Army Air Corps to train pilots for World War II. Closed after the war, it reopened in 1955 under the Air Force to support large bombers. A crew from the base was shot down over Vietnam in 1972. It was renamed Eaker Air Force Base in 1988 to honor Gen. Ira Eaker. The base closed in 1992.

