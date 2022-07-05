Arkansas reports 302 new covid cases, 24 more hospitalizations

The number of new coronavirus cases in Arkansas increased by 302 on Tuesday, and an additional 24 Arkansans were hospitalized because of covid-19.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said the increase in cases was relatively low, which is to be expected after holidays like the Fourth of July when less testing and reporting is being done.

Arkansas had 11,283 active cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday. The count is down from the peak of 102,576 on Jan. 21, but an increase from April, when the number of active cases hovered around 1,000.

The increase of 24 hospitalizations brought the total to 273. That's up from a low of 40 on May 3.

Hospital patients on ventilators decreased by one on Tuesday to 11.

Cima said there were no new deaths reported Tuesday. A total of 11,589 Arkansans have died from covid-19.

According to Cima, people traveling for the long Fourth of July weekend could cause a spike in coronavirus numbers, but that won't be seen for a few days.

Cima said we're already in the midst of an increase in activity, and Fourth of July travel will just add to that.

Arkansas’ total number of coronavirus cases is 869,072, up from 868,770 on Monday.

Recovered cases totaled 845,970, up from 844,965.



