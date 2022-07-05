Arkansas reports first case of monkeypox

Arkansas public health officials have identified the first case of monkeypox in Arkansas, the state Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The disease has been slowly spreading across the globe, but world health officials put the risk to the general public to be low. The first case was found in the U.S. in May.

The virus, while similar to smallpox, is less transmissible and usually causes less severe illness.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of the Health Department.

“While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like covid-19," Dillaha said. "We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

According to the Health Department, monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain and a painful rash that occur seven to 14 days after exposure. It is transmitted through direct skin contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing.

Monkeypox can be prevented by vaccines. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are available to treat the illness.







