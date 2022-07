BELLA VISTA -- A decision on two proposed ordinances dealing with legislation of short-term rentals has been postponed by the Bella Vista City Council after 30 people spoke on the pros and cons of the ordinances and short-term rentals in general.

A near-capacity crowd attended a June 27 meeting.

The issue of short-term rentals has been contentious in a number of Arkansas cities, including Hot Springs.

The Bella Vista ordinances will be discussed at a later date.