Benton County organizations say they’ll benefit from federal relief money through the American Rescue Plan

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court has spent, appropriated or committed approximately $45.5 million of the $54 million the county received from the federal government in American Rescue Plan funds, according to a county news release.

The Quorum Court on May 26 approved a resolution to appropriate rescue plan funds to nine local nonprofits.

Twelve other outside organizations had rescue plan money appropriated at the Quorum Court's meeting Thursday. After the meeting, about $5.87 million has been approved for nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank was approved for $500,000 in rescue plan funds Thursday. The food bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of food and provided more than 11.3 million meals in 2021, according to its website.

"The $500,000 from the Benton County Quorum Court to our 'Food For Today, Hope for Tomorrow' capital campaign shows their commitment to the future of Benton County," said Kent Eikenberry, food bank president and CEO. "These funds will be used to help construct a new center for hunger relief and help position us for, heaven forbid, the next pandemic like covid-19, the next economic downturn or just to buffer us against the projected growth. This investment in tomorrow's Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is an investment in making Benton County a better place to live for years to come."

The food bank on Thursday broke ground on a new campus on 15 acres in Lowell that will serve as the central distribution facility supporting all food bank operations and as a hub for community engagement.

In August, Benton County requested organizations apply for economic recovery assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The county received 57 applications by the end of October. Organizations presented funding proposals to the American Rescue Plan Committee -- made up of the Quorum Court's 15 members -- from January through March. Quorum Court members based funding approval on the established federal criteria for rescue plan projects and considered whether the proposals would have a positive impact on the community, according to the release.

In April, the Quorum Court approved $2.5 million for Benton County facility updates, drainage projects and the Gravette Lions Club. In May, $1.6 million was approved for nine organizations initially rated above 3.0 in the review process. Justices of the peace asked 17 groups rated below 3.0 to revise their funding requests and present those revisions to the committee, according to the release.

On May 17, proposals for 12 nonprofits were recommended for approval with requests totaling $4.29 million. In total, 22 local nonprofits will receive funding from the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the release.

Rescue plan funds were also set aside for employee premium pay, covid-19 mitigation efforts, health care and potential criminal justice facility improvements.

The county is holding back $20 million in rescue plan money to use on potential courtrooms at the county jail on Southwest 14th Street.

It is still to be determined how the remaining $8.6 million will be spent, county comptroller Brenda Peacock said.

One thing came to mind for Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin during the process of allocating funds: "Spending money is really difficult," she said.

It has been an interesting process in that justices of the peace have learned so much about the different community groups working to make Benton County the best place it can be, Anglin said.

"I feel that our process has been fair and all encompassing when you look at how we have spent the money," she said. "By ranking each request and then having more discussion was definitely the best way for our members to approach the final decisions, because otherwise we might never have made a decision."

Anglin said she is happy for each group that was granted funding, but was extremely pleased for the Excellerate Foundation, Micah 6:8 Initiative, Salvation Army, Samaritan House and Restoration Village because of their ability to help people improve their lives in a variety of ways.

Approved nonprofit applicants will sign agreements with the county, submit reporting documentation and submit expenditure details for any funds awarded. All awarded money must be encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Any funds not used by the organizations will need to be returned to the county, according to the release.