Wednesday, July 6

Underway

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition through Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Thursday, July 7

Pine Bluff School District group to meet

The Unified Stakeholders of the Pine Bluff School District will meet at 6 p.m. July 7 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St. "This community engagement committee consists of Pine Bluff School District personnel, community leaders, stakeholders and parents who act in the best interest of the district and supports it by lifting and linking the voices of the stakeholders," a spokesman said.

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Friday, July 8

ASC hosts Comic Relief

The community is invited to join the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. July 8 for ART Works Presents: Comic Relief. The event will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons over the age of 21. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Comedian Zach Hayes will host this improv event perfect for comic artists, creatives and all who just enjoy a good laugh. Attendees ages 16 and up can show off their comedic stylings through an open-mic forum. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win door prizes.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

Saturday, July 9

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on July 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Collage Coaster Workshop set

People can enjoy a collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. July 9 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of four unique coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The workshop is limited to 12 students ages 21 and older.

Funday: Magnetic Process Art set

Participants can merge process art and science to create paintings using magnets from 1-3 p.m. July 9 during the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Second Saturday Family FunDay event. This abstract art focuses on creating something beautiful out of the unexpected.

El Dorado center sets art awards

The visual arts committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado invites the public to a reception for the annual Juried Art Competition Exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. July 9. The exhibit includes 54 artists from around the country, according to a news release. Area winners include: Tom Richard -- Monticello; Kelly Campbell -- El Dorado; Rhaelene Lowther -- Magnolia; Spencer Purinton -- El Dorado; Marla Tomlinson -- El Dorado; and Grace Wright -- Crossett. Juror Taylor Jasper from The Momentary at Bentonville will present the awards at 6:30 p.m. This exhibit will be displayed through July 29 and is free and open to the public. Details: SAAC, (870) 862-5474 or www.saac-arts.org.

Sunday, July 10

Art league sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet July 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The league encourages members to bring paintings to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following month when members will vote on new work, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 12

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.