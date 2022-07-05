Fort Smith agencies save man who jumped from Garrison Bridge

FORT SMITH -- Traffic conditions on Garrison Bridge have returned to normal, after police and other first-responders launched rescue efforts for an individual who jumped from the bridge Saturday morning.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m., with police telling drivers to expect delays or consider alternate routes while rescue efforts were underway.

Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Police Department, said the man involved was rescued within an hour, and was taken to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said the motives for the man jumping are unknown.



