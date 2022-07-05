High temperatures expected throughout the week for Arkansas, meteorologists say

High temperatures and high heat index values are predicted throughout the state for the rest of the week as a high pressure dome sits over most of the United States, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

Arkansas is forecasted to see highs from mid 90s to 102 degrees Tuesday, with heat index values that are also high, according to Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

The temperatures might drop slightly until Friday, when Shelton said they will climb higher.

According to Shelton, there is a small chance for rain on Saturday that might provide a bit of relief but the heat is predicted to stay until at least the middle of next week.

“These temperatures are pretty well above average for this time in July, I would say, but they are not record-breaking,” said Shelton.

The heat and lack of rainfall is causing some northern parts of the state to look likely to develop a drought, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some of the northern Arkansas counties are abnormally dry, they aren’t at a drought yet,” said Shelton, “Prolonged periods without rain might cause those conditions to spread across the state. If there is precipitation on Saturday, it might help with that.”

Cooling centers are opening in both Little Rock and North Little Rock to allow those in need a place to take a break from the heat. All of the centers will be open from July 5 to July 8.

The Little Rock cooling center is located in the East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 E. 6th St.. It is open from noon until 6 p.m.

Spencer Watson, a spokesperson for the city of Little Rock, said the weather would be monitored in order to decide if the centers would remain open into next week.

The North Little Rock cooling center is located in the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow Street. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and pets are allowed in the center.