Show us the pictures

Here's a request to our friends in law enforcement: Show us the pictures.

We know you have them by the thousands now. Let us just see precisely how a bullet from an AR-15 rips a third-grader to pieces. Show the pictures to elected officials like Tom Cotton whose pockets are stuffed with NRA money. Show them to the merchants of death who manufacture military-grade weapons and market them to the public.

Show the pictures! What more do you have to lose?

ROD LORENZEN

Little Rock

Study of early history

A recent letter-writer expressed his opinion that, by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our Constitution is back. In place of commending a conservative Supreme Court for its decision, maybe he and others of his ilk should study the early history of this country and the role abortion played in it.

By 1650 the English had established a majority presence in this country. With them came the acceptance of English common law, which included abortion up to "quickening": first recognizable movement of the fetus. During a time frame which included our founding fathers, from 1591-1869 the Catholic Church also recognized abortion up to "quickening." By the time our Constitution was written, abortion had become an established common-law right in colonial America.

Perhaps the writer should read the Ninth Amendment to the Constitution, which essentially states that the list of rights in the Constitution is not exhaustive, and that the people retain all rights not enumerated. As an unenumerated common-law right our founders had when writing the Constitution, I believe abortion is a constitutional right which cannot be reversed by the states.

We have six conservative Supreme Court judges who, along with their law clerks, apparently have not read colonial history and cannot intelligently understand the Ninth Amendment to the Constitution. All we have to look forward to are more unintelligent decisions.

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier

Look like facts, aren't

Over the last several years we have heard about "facts" and "alternative facts." Since the time of Plato and Aristotle, humans have struggled with the difference between appearance and reality. Aristotle gave us the modern term of "essence" defined as "a property or group of properties of something without which it would not exist or be what it is."

We all know the properties of water: It is H 2 O and that is all it is. Anything more or less is not water. Vodka basically looks like water when the two are placed side by side, but vodka is not H 2 O.

Facts are facts. Alternative facts are not facts. I think they are more like vodka.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

It's abundantly clear

If you are still in Donald Trump's camp after the barrage of damning evidence brought forth by the Jan. 6 committee, and still cling to the fool's notion that the election was stolen, consider this: Rather than blaming fraud for the election results, blame Trump for his callous and delayed response to covid.

In spite of his long list of egregious acts against honesty, precedent and basic civility, this was different. People were dying, and he didn't care. The people saw that and voted absentee and by mail in droves to oust the jerk. And for those of you who disparage those various states' amended response to covid during an election year, they were simply doing right by the voters, all the voters, by making it safer to vote during a pandemic. Trump, by urging his supporters not to vote by mail, was beyond foolish. But it was necessary in service of his lie that voting by mail would introduce widespread fraud (though he had voted that way multiple times in the past).

I believe Trump's corruption and egregious disservice to American democracy is patent, and is being driven home with deadly effect by the committee using mostly Republican truth-tellers. But he continues his rants and tells his clown posse that they're special, and that's all that matters for them. For years he's been playing them for fools, and it's way beyond time that they figured that out. The committee is making this abundantly clear for America and the world.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

One hardworking guy

Over the past few months, I've been following Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers on his Facebook page. I am amazed at how hard he works. Seldom does a day go by that he's not at an event, greeting people, listening to people, etc. He is one hardworking guy. If he's elected, I don't anticipate he'll be an "executive" type mayor either, such as one who sits behind a desk and gives assignments to two dozen assistants or appoints another "do nothing" commission to look into a problem. He'll be hands-on, working to develop a solution. He's not a slick politician looking for his next elected office.

I suggest you visit his Facebook page, Steve Landers for Little Rock, and see for yourself.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

About state's surplus

Re the fiscal 2022 state budget surplus: Let's remember the Genesis story of Joseph in Egypt. God revealed that there would be seven years of surplus followed by seven years of famine. Joseph advised the Pharaoh to save the excess in the seven good years to provide for the seven years of want.

Very wise counsel. Let's not spend all the surplus on the assumption that the good times will roll on forever.

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock