Little Rock Police name victim in July 4 killing, ask public to help ID person of interest

Little Rock police asked the public for help Tuesday identifying a person of interest in an early Monday shooting that killed a man and left a woman injured.

Police shared a photo on social media and their app of a person they were trying to identify and speak with in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation.





Officers were in the area of the Big Country Chateau apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Rd. shortly before 2:30 a.m. on another call when they reported hearing gunshots and said they saw a man in a white hoodie flee the scene.

Titus Moton, 24, was found shot in the courtyard of the apartment complex and Brenda Anderson, 67, was found shot near the entrance. Moton died of his wounds, while Anderson was taken to UAMS for treatment.

The relationship between the victims and the person of interest was not clear. The apartment complex was listed as Moton's place of residence, while Anderson is listed as homeless.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.