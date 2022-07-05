Man dead, woman injured after shots

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting death that occurred at 2:15 a.m Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers responding to the shooting found a man dead and a woman suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a social media post from the department.

Police determined there was no immediate threat in the area based on a preliminary assessment, according to the report.

The investigation is still ongoing, Mark Edwards, department spokesman, said Monday.

Police had not released the identities of the victims as of Monday evening.