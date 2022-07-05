BASKETBALL

Griner makes appeal

Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not " forget about me and the other American Detainees." Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the letter was delivered Monday. Most of the letter's contents to President Biden remain private, though Griner's representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note. "...As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote. "On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," the Phoenix Mercury center added. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year." The two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume Thursday. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in U.S. courts, acquittals can be overturned. The White House National Security Council confirmed the White House has received Griner's letter.

BASEBALL

No damage for Soto

Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day. Soto was not in Washington's lineup Monday, but he pinch hit in the eighth and drew a walk. The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth. Soto entered Sunday on an eight-game hitting streak. It makes sense for the Nats to be extra cautious with the face of the franchise, whom they are attempting to sign to a long-term contract. Washington opens a three-game series at NL East rival Philadelphia today.

Suzuki back

Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki was activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs' Monday afternoon game with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Class AAA Iowa in a corresponding move. Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan's Central League. He's batting .245 with a .344 on-base percentage, 4 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games with the Cubs. Suzuki had not played since May 26.

GOLF

Three win stay

Ian Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series won a stay Monday from a British court that allows them to play in the Scottish Open. Poulter, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa challenged their suspension from the Scottish Open and two other tournaments, the penalty for playing a LIV Golf event outside London without a release from the European tour. They will be added to the field this week at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, the first European tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour suspended its members who signed up for the Saudi-backed series run by Greg Norman. Poulter is also a PGA Tour member. Poulter was among 16 players who hinted at legal action over European tour penalties, though the temporary stay after a hearing before Judge Phillip Sycamore, who was appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK), applied only to the three players. European Tour CEO Keith Pelley was at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and said he would withhold a more detailed response until the charity event was over, out of respect to the hosts. McManus has attracted a world-class field that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and a host of other major champions. Poulter also is playing the two-day event in Ireland.