Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Conway

A man has been released from the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Conway on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Conway Police Department posted on Facebook that the victim was flown to a local hospital after being struck.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was hit in an accident involving a truck and an ambulance near Interstate 40, in the Oak Street and Central Landing Boulevard area, around 1:50 p.m., according to Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for Conway police.

Kanipe said the man was in stable condition the night he was struck and has been released from the hospital.

The accident report has not been completed by investigators, Kanipe said on Tuesday morning.