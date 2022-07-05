Police arrest man wanted in Little Rock shooting that killed 18-year-old

A man who was wanted by Little Rock police surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening and was charged in a Friday homicide, a police spokesman said.

Michael Wilson, 19, of Little Rock, turned himself in at 6:05 p.m. at the 12th Street Substation, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Wilson has been wanted since Saturday, when he was named as the leading suspect in the shooting death of Isaiah Hall, 18, of Roland.

Hall was shot near the Walmart at 19301 Cantrell Road around 11:55 p.m., dying of his wounds at an area hospital not long after, police said.

Wilson is charged with first-degree murder. Police still have not offered any details about how Wilson and Hall knew each other, or anything about the circumstances of the killing.



