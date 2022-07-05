Police treating man found dead in North Little Rock woods as homicide victim

The death of a man found at an encampment in a wooded area in North Little Rock early Friday is being treated as a homicide, according to a news release from the department.

Officers discovered the man shortly after 3 a.m. at a camp in a wooded area near the 4200 block of Smokey Lane after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

The man was dead when police arrived, but the cause of death has not been released because the manner of death is a detail in the investigation, the release states.

The identity of the victim has not been released because his next of kin have not yet been properly notified.



