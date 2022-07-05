Putin claims victory in Luhansk region

POKROVSK, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, one day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining bulwark of resistance in the province.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin in a televised meeting Monday that Russian forces had taken control of Luhansk, which together with the neighboring Donetsk province makes up Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas.

Shoigu told Putin that "the operation" was completed on Sunday after Russian troops overran the city of Lysychansk, the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Luhansk.

Putin, in turn, said the military units "that took part in active hostilities and achieved success, victory" in Luhansk "should rest, increase their combat capabilities."

Putin's declaration came as Russian forces tried to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn Sunday from Lysychansk. Ukrainian forces had retreated from the city to avoid being surrounded, Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said Monday.

"There was a risk of Lysychansk encirclement," Haidai told The Associated Press, adding that Ukrainian troops could have held on for a few more weeks but would have potentially paid too high a price.

"We managed to do centralized withdrawal and evacuate all injured," Haidai said. "We took back all the equipment, so from this point withdrawal was organized well."

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces were now focusing their efforts on pushing toward the line of Siversk, Fedorivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, about half of which is controlled by Russia. The Russian army has also intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, deeper in Donetsk.

On Sunday, six people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in the Russian shelling of Sloviansk and another 19 people were wounded, according to local authorities. Kramatorsk also came under fire on Sunday.

An intelligence briefing Monday from the British Defense Ministry supported the Ukrainian military's assessment, noting that Russian forces will "now almost certainly" switch to capturing Donetsk.

The briefing said the conflict in Donbas has been "grinding and attritional," and is unlikely to change in the coming weeks.

While the Russian army has an enormous advantage in firepower, military analysts say that it doesn't have any significant superiority in the number of troops. That means Moscow lacks resources for quick land gains and can only advance slowly, relying on heavy artillery and rocket barrages to soften Ukrainian defenses.

Putin has made capturing the entire Donbas a key goal in his war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month.

Moscow-backed separatists in Donbas have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014 when they declared independence from Kyiv after the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Russia formally recognized the self-proclaimed republics days before its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Since failing to take Kyiv and other areas in Ukraine's northeast early in the war, Russia has focused on Donbas, unleashing fierce shelling and engaging in house-to-house combat that devastated cities in the region.

Russia's invasion has also devastated Ukraine's agricultural sector, disrupting supply chains of seed and fertilizer needed by Ukrainian farmers and blocking the export of grain, a key source of revenue for the country.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, called for immediate economic aid to help the country rebuild even as fighting continues.

"The restoration of Ukraine is not only about what needs to be done later after our victory, but also about what needs to be done right now. And we must do this together with our partners, with the entire democratic world," he said.

"A significant part of the economy has been destroyed by hostilities and Russian strikes. Thousands of enterprises do not work. And this means a high need for jobs, to provide social benefits, despite the decrease in tax revenues," Zelenskyy said.

In its Monday intelligence report, Britain's defense ministry pointed to the Russian blockade of the key Ukrainian port of Odesa, which has severely restricted grain exports. They predicted that Ukraine's agricultural exports would reach only 35% of the 2021 total this year as a result.









As Moscow pushed its offensive across Ukraine's east, areas in western Russia came under attack Sunday in a revival of sporadic apparent Ukrainian strikes across the border. The governor of the Belgorod region in Western Russia said fragments of an intercepted Ukrainian missile killed four people Sunday. In the Russian city of Kursk, two Ukrainian drones were shot down, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In other developments, Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region -- where Russia is waging a fierce offensive -- describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic.

REBUILDING UKRAINE

Zelenskyy said Monday that the reconstruction of his war-battered country is the "common task of the entire democratic world," as his prime minister laid out a $750 billion recovery plan once the guns of Russia's invaders fall silent one day.

The Ukrainian president spoke by video message to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland about the needs of the country that has been on an up-and-down march toward democracy since the end of the Cold War and now faces widespread devastation.

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project, is not a project of one nation, but a common task of the entire democratic world -- all countries, all countries who can say they are civilized," Zelenskyy told hundreds of attendees in Lugano. "Restoring Ukraine means restoring the principles of life, restoring the space of life, restoring everything that makes humans humans."

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said such a recovery would require a sort of "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine to help it rebuild.

Such ambitions, Zelenskyy said, will require wide-scale construction, funding and security "in all of our country which will be forced to continue living beside Russia."

The task, which is already under way in some areas that were liberated from Russian forces, aims to leverage outside expertise, government funds and work of Ukrainians to rebuild hospitals, schools, government buildings, homes and apartments -- but also water pipes, gas lines and other battered infrastructure.

"Today, we're all united in our defense. Tomorrow in our reconstruction," said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended in person. He presented a recovery plan that meets immediate needs -- even as the war continues -- followed by a "fast recovery" when it's over, and then longer-term requirements.

Shmyhal said the cost of the recovery plan is estimated at $750 billion, and insisted a key source of funding "should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs." He cited unspecified estimates that such sums total $300 billion to $500 billion now.

"The Russian authorities unleash this bloody war. They caused this massive destruction and they should be held accountable for it," Shmyhal said.

Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Union's executive branch, said using such confiscated Russian assets would involve criminal law, so the "legal obstacles" weren't resolved, "but we think it's important that according to the principle of 'aggressor pays' it's also Russia's assets which are directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine."

SWITZERLAND ACCUSED

Earlier Monday, Public Eye, a leading Swiss nongovernmental group, called out Switzerland as a "safe haven" for Russian oligarchs and as a trading hub for Russian oil, grain and coal.

It said Switzerland has been over the years a "popular refuge" for Russian business magnates to park their assets. The group said firms use Switzerland as an "unregulated commodity trading hub" and exploit a lack of transparency about financial dealings in the country.

The Swiss Bankers Association has estimated that the assets of Russian clients deposited in Switzerland's banks total about $155-$210 billion, making the country a key repository of Russian money abroad.

There was no immediate response from the Swiss government.

Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, has largely joined the bloc's sanctions against Russia. The website of the Swiss federal economics department says that as of May 12, a total of $6.5 billion have been frozen in Switzerland in connection with the war in Ukraine.

In its call for transparency and better regulation in Switzerland, Public Eye said that "as a safe haven for oligarchs close to the Kremlin and as a trading hub for Russian oil, grain and coal, Switzerland bears a big political responsibility."

Environmental groups want to help Ukraine build back better. Lobby groups Solar Power Europe and Wind Europe, together with their Ukrainian counterparts, urged Ukraine to set a target of producing at least 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, bringing it in line with European Union targets.

According to the International Energy Agency, Ukraine generated less than 10% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2019, the last year for which data was published. Most of Ukraine's electricity comes from nuclear power and burning coal.

A small group of Greenpeace activists staged a media stunt by pretending to set up a fake wind turbine on the banks of Lake Lugano, as part of a call with Ukrainian nongovernmental groups to support sustainable energy development in the country whose infrastructure has been widely damaged.

