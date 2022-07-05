Razorbacks reel in lineman, receiver

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman didn't have to wait for nightfall to enjoy the fireworks, he and his staff landed the oral commitments of two 4-star recruits Monday evening.

Offensive lineman Paris Patterson started off the pledges with his at 5 p.m., and two hours later, receiver Micah Tease did the same with his commitment.

Patterson's respect for Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy played a big part of his decision to be a Razorback.

"I just always admired Coach Pitt and I like what Coach Kennedy is doing here so far," Patterson said. "It's a win-win."

Patterson, 6-5, 341 pounds, of East St. Louis (Ill.) High School, attended Arkansas' lineman camp on June 22 and received a scholarship offer from Kennedy.

He had offers from LSU, Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Tulane, Miami (Ohio) and other schools before his one from Arkansas.

Soon after getting the offer from Kennedy, Patterson scheduled an official visit to Fayetteville for the weekend of June 24-26.

"Coach Kennedy really knows what he's talking about," Patterson said. "I had a chance to be coached by him when I was here at the camp, so I trust he knows what he's doing."

He is friends with Arkansas redshirt sophomore Jalen St. John, who is a St. Louis native. He was accompanied by his parents on his official visit. He said it was that trip was when he wanted to be a Razorback.

"Probably when I came on my official visit. All the love that was shown around me as soon as I got here," he said.

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 interior lineman in the nation. Patterson is the third offensive lineman to pledge to Arkansas.

Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools.

He made an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26. Being able to see how the Razorbacks would use him helped his decision.

"We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slideshow of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system," Tease said after his official visit.

Tease also officially visited Southern Cal and Notre Dame.

He and Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Hasz are good friends. Tease made other trips to Fayetteville for the Texas football game last September and Jan. 22 – the day Hasz pledged to Arkansas.

Tease is rated the No. 36 wide receiver and No. 258 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class. He was recruited by receivers coach Kenny Guiton and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score. Tease also had 1 forced fumble, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 blocked punt.

"It's just a good spot," said Tease of Arkansas. "It's not far from home. I like the campus. I like the people around me, the coaches, so it's a good fit overall."

Patterson and Tease are the 19th and 20th commitments in Arkansas' 2023 class. Tease is the eighth ESPN 4-star prospect to pledge to the Razorbacks and the fifth top-300 ESPN recruit to commit.

Prior to the two commitments, ESPN rated the class No. 7 nationally. Oral commitments are nonbinding.