Rogers man sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A 14-year-old girl described her rapist as a monster who deserves every hour of imprisonment he gets.

Samuel Ayala-Guzman pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping her under an agreement Ray Spruell, Ayala-Guzman's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Ayala-Guzman, 39, of Rogers was arrested in February 2020.

A 12-year-old girl reported a man had raped her behind the dumpster of a building, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bentonville police obtained surveillance video and were able to identify Ayala-Guzman, according to the affidavit.

"I wrote this letter for a crime committed when I was 12 years old," McDonald said as he read the girl's victim impact statement aloud in court. "I am now 14 years old, and I continue to struggle more than ever, with more emotions than I ever thought I would feel in my entire life."

She said in the letter Ayala-Guzman took her innocence and her childhood.

"I feel he deserves every hour of imprisonment he gets," McDonald said, reading the letter. "I hope all the monsters that have victimized kids like me will learn their lesson because no one deserves to go through this or any other severe trauma -- because you feel worthless and sad all the time, like there is no way to fix how you feel. You have caused me so much pain and suffering."

Ayala-Guzman declined to respond to the statement when Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green gave him an opportunity to do so.

Green -Guzman to 30 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender and he must complete a program for sex offender treatment.

The judge issued a lifetime order prohibiting Ayala-Guzman from having any contact with the victim. She also ordered him not to have unsupervised contact with minors.