Super Quiz: Stars

1. How many stars are on the American flag?

2. What song contains the lyrics, "Little cable cars climb halfway to the stars"?

3. This is a group of stars that form a particular pattern in the sky.

4. This TV show pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers.

5. People call it the Evening Star, but it is not a star. What is it?

6. In what play is the line, "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves"?

7. The seven stars of the Big Dipper are in this constellation.

8. This small constellation appears on the flags of Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.

9. This star, the brightest in the night sky, is colloquially known as the Dog Star.

ANSWERS:

1. Fifty

2. "I Left My Heart in San Francisco"

3. Constellation

4. "Dancing With the Stars"

5. A planet (Venus)

6. "Julius Caesar" (spoken by Cassius)

7. Ursa Major

8. Southern Cross or Crux

9. Sirius