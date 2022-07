A teenager drowned in Greer Ferry Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The teen was seen jumping into the lake from Trouble Island and did not resurface, according to a Facebook post from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Around 12:35 p.m. dispatch was notified about the teen’s disappearance, the post states. Authorities said divers arrived on scene and recovered his body.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.