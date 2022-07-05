United Airlines pulls out of Texarkana airport

TEXARKANA -- After five months of offering passenger flights to Houston, United Airlines has decided to cease operations at Texarkana Regional Airport after Sept. 6.

Airline officials cited a lack of market demand and stagnant passenger bookings.

Although dismayed by United's decision, Airport Executive Director Paul Mehrlich said he wants to assure Texarkana and the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region that the loss will not hinder the airport's ability to attract new service in the future.

"It's very unfortunate to see United leave [Texarkana airport]. However, we will continue to strengthen our partnership with American Airlines and aggressively look for ways to create opportunities to add more destinations and possible carriers," Mehrlich said. "We realize this was a business decision, and we appreciate United's willingness to give us a chance during a difficult time."

Mehrlich said many in the community have expressed interest in having more routes going east.

"We fully plan to actively pursue that possibility," he said.

Texarkana Regional still has three daily nonstop American Airlines flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

United began service from Houston to Texarkana on Feb. 13.