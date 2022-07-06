All-NWADG Baseball Athletes List

THE TEAM - FIRST TEAM

Connor Brady - Van Buren - 6-3 - Sr.

Batted .356 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 28 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Also gave the Pointers a clutch pitching performance in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals.

Cooper Dossett - Springdale Har-Ber - 5-11 - Sr.

Hit .314 with and led the Wildcats with 10 2B, 6 HR and 27 RBIs and scored 25 runs. Was 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and allowed 8 runs on 21 hits with 100 strikeouts and 31 BB in 52.2 IP.

Ty Frakes - Rogers - 6-2 - Sr.

Had a .315 batting average and led the Mounties with 5 HR and 40 RBIs and had 6 2B and 2 3Bs.

Trey Hill - Farmington - 5-11 - Sr.

Led Cardinals starters with a .468 batting average, and 19 of his 36 hits went for extra bases (10 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR). Also had 45 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Was all-state and nominated for the All-Star game.

Cy Madden - Harrison - 6-0 - Sr.

Senior outfielder drove in the Goblins' state championship game and finished the season with a .406 average, 3 home runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 45 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Coleman MacRae - Rogers Heritage - 6-2 - Sr.

Central Arkansas signee was 7-3 with a 1.43 ERA, allowed 20 runs on 36 hits with 116 K, 28 BB in 73.1 IP.

Kolton Reynolds - Huntsville - 6-1 - Sr.

Hit .484 and led the Eagles with 12 HRs and 37 RBIs. Also had 9 2Bs and 2 3Bs and scored 44 runs and stole 10 bases. Was 1-0 pitching with four saves and with a 3.73 ERA with 34 Ks and 11 BBs.

Kade Seldomridge - Rogers - 5-8 - Sr.

Hit .380, led the Mounties with 35 H and 29 SB, also had 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Duke Walker - Paris - 6-1 - Sr.

Had a .506 batting average with 12 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 21 RBIs and 43 runs scored.

SECOND TEAM

Zeb Allen - Fort Smith Southside - 5-9 - Jr.

All-state performer led the Mavericks with a .379 average and had 2 home runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 17 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Luke Crumpler - Bentonville - 5-9 - Sr.

Considered the Tigers' offensive catalyst with a .333 average, 2 home runs and 6 doubles. He finished with 20 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Jaden Darnell - Fort Smith Northside - 5-11 - Sr.

All-state honoree who hit .333 and led the Grizzlies with 6 HRs and 25 RBIs. Also scored 19 runs and had 7 2B and 1 3B.

Ross Felder - Springdale Har-Ber - 6-0 - So.

Had an 8-1 record with a save and a 1.17 ERA, allowed 10 earned runs on 38 hits with 76 Ks and 31 BB in 60 IP. Led Wildcat starters with a .351 average and had 7 2B and 1 3B, 18 runs scored and 21 RBIs.

Eli Gilreath - Van Buren - 5-11 - Sr.

Had a 10-1 record with 2 saves and a 2.19 ERA for the Pointers. He finished the season with 75 strikeouts and 17 walks in 70.1 innings pitched.

Cole Kitchens - Bentonville West - 6-3 - Sr.

Led the Wolverines with a .396 average and had 2 home runs, 13 doubles and 1 triple with 34 RBIs. Was 5-6 on the mound with a 2.12 ERA and allowed 13 earned runs on 28 hits with 74 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Austin Mitchell - Greenwood - 5-11 - So.

All-state pitcher went 6-4 with one save and a 1.23 ERA for the Bulldogs. He finished with 71 strikeouts and 22 walks in 57 innings of work.

Zac Sohosky - Bentonville - 6-0 - Sr.

All-state pitcher had a 4-3 record with a 2.81 ERA over 57.1 innings. He allowed just 47 hits and struck out 92 while walking only 19 batters.

Noah Terry - Elkins - 5-8 - Sr.

All-stater performer finished with a 10-3 record on the mound and a 2.34 ERA and struck out 66 batters over 53.2 innings.

Dylan Block of Harrison was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette baseball player of the year after he helped the Goblins win the Class 4A state title.



Jaison DeLamar of Fayetteville was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette baseball newcomer of the year.



Matt Rhoden of Harrison was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette baseball coach of the year after he led the Goblins to the Class 4A state championship.













