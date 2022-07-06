Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee authorizes final reports on complaint against two state senators

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee reviewed and discussed draft reports on its findings and recommendations on ethics complaints filed against two state senators Tuesday, in a closed executive session for more than two hours, before authorizing its chair to approve the final reports with some revisions.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, filed the complaints against Sens. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, and Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, in mid-June.

Hickey filed the complaints after Clark asked Johnson to sign Clark's name on a sign-in sheet to be paid reimbursement with public funds for the Senate's Boys State meeting June 3 that Clark didn't attend because he said he was sick. Senate officials said the Senate didn't pay the $155 per diem for the meeting to Clark.

After the Senate Ethics Committee's executive session Tuesday afternoon, acting committee chair Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, announced that the committee "has instructed staff regarding some final editorial revisions to the reports" and approved exhibits to the final reports.

Irvin served as the committee's acting chair Tuesday at the request of Chairman Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who participated in the committee's meeting by Zoom. At the outset of the meeting, Hammer told the Senate committee he contracted covid-19 over the weekend and he expects to be out of quarantine today.

In addition, Irvin said the committee authorizes Hammer as the committee's chair to approve the final version of the committee's reports "with the revisions that we have made with our staff," and to release the reports to the Senate president pro tempore in accordance with the Senate's ethics rules.

"It is the intention of the staff and the chair to allow some time for staff to make the final revisions and then submit the reports to Senator Hickey, after those revisions have been made," she said.

Afterward, Irvin said July 18 is the deadline for the committee to submit its final reports to the Senate president pro tempore under the Senate's ethics rules, and the committee may submit them before then.

She said the reports will become public once the reports are submitted to the Senate president pro tempore.

Within 10 business days of receipt of the committee's findings and recommendations, the Senate president pro tempore is required to call a business meeting of the Senate to consider the recommendations of the committee under the Senate's ethics rules. Eighteen or more votes in the 35-member Senate are required to find a senator in violation of the Senate's code of ethics.

The potential penalties under the Senate's ethics rules include a letter of caution, the loss of a committee assignment or assignments, the loss of a leadership assignment or assignments, loss of seniority, temporary suspension, expulsion and other measures to be determined.

On June 27, the Senate Ethics Committee found that Clark admitted he didn't attend the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3, and he knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by asking another senator to sign in Clark's name on the sign-in sheet for that meeting.

The committee found that Johnson signed in the name of another senator on the sign-in sheet at the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3 when Johnson knew the senator didn't attend the meeting.

Last week, Johnson said he signed in Clark for attending the meeting after he received a text from Clark at the end of the meeting that he was feeling ill, and he asked Johnson to sign him in.

Johnson has said he made an erroneous assumption that Clark already had attended the meeting. He said he left the meeting for 30 to 40 minutes to go to a doctor's appointment before returning to the meeting. He said he later attended a Republican Party of Arkansas lunch hour meeting with Clark, who had a mask on at that event.

Last week, Clark said he made a mistake in asking Johnson to sign Clark's name on the sign-in sheet to be paid reimbursement for the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3 that Clark didn't attend because he was sick.

"We have a process where you sign in" to be paid reimbursement for attending legislative meetings," he said last week. "People look over it [and] they make a decision whether it is legitimate or not. I knew that process, and that process worked. They came back and made a decision I shouldn't be paid, and that's fine."

Clark also said he's "amazed" that Hickey filed an ethics complaint against him over the matter, and he "was shocked" at the Senate Ethics Committee's recommendations to the 35-member Senate for punishment against Clark.

As penalties for the violations of Senate ethics rules, the Senate Ethics Committee on June 27 recommended the full Senate strip Clark and Johnson of committee chairman and vice chairman posts and their eligibility for per diem and mileage reimbursement for the rest of this year.

Clark is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Child Maltreatment Investigations Oversight Committee, vice chairman of the Legislative Council Review Subcommittee, and co-chair of the Legislative Council Occupational Licensing Review Subcommittee.

Johnson is vice chairman of the Joint Energy Committee, the Joint Budget Committee Claims Subcommittee, and the Legislative Council Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions Subcommittee.

State lawmakers who live more than 50 miles from the state Capitol are reimbursed at the per diem rate of $155 for attending legislative meetings in Little Rock, according to legislative staff. Lawmakers who live within 50 miles of the state Capitol are paid a lower per diem rate of $59.

They have been reimbursed at a rate of 58.5 cents a mile for their mileage. In addition, state representatives and senators are paid $44,356 a year in salary by the state except for the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore, whose salary is $50,661 a year.

As other penalties for violating Senate ethics rules, the Senate Ethics committee also called for the full Senate to reprimand Clark and Johnson, not to have future Senate president pro tempores consider either senator for appointment to the Senate's Boys State or Girls State committees or Senate Ethics Committee, and to remove Johnson from the Senate Ethics Committee.

Last month, the Senate Rules Committee appointed Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, to temporarily serve on the ethics committee in place of Johnson under the Senate's ethics rules as a result of the ethics complaint filed against Johnson.

In June 2018, the state Senate approved an overhaul of its rules to create a committee on ethics, prohibit senators from certain activities involving conflicts of interest and require more disclosure of other conflicts.

The Senate overhauled its ethics rules after federal investigations in the prior few years led to convictions of five former lawmakers.