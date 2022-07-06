Juvenile arrested after boy fatally shot in Vilonia, authorities say

A boy was fatally shot in a home on the north side of Vilonia at around 9 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff’s office.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Sherry Skaggs, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the suspect will not be charged until after an appearance in juvenile court before Circuit Judge Troy Braswell.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office on Monday responded to a report that a boy had been shot. Deputies were dispatched to Schultz Road, where they found the victim dead inside the residence, according to the release.

The suspect is being housed in the Faulkner County jail. Because both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, no other information had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.