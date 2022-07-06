Capitol & Scott: Arts in Arkansas

On this week’s episode of Capitol & Scott, Arkansas Democrat Gazette critic-at-large Eric Harrison discusses the arts scene in Little Rock and around the state.

Live events, such as concerts and theater performances, were paused during much of covid-19. As the pandemic winds down, The Arkansas Repertory Theater, The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and other venues are gearing up for an active season of concerts and performances.

Harrison shares what is slated for the 2022-2023 season and provides insight on how the arts scene continues to evolve and grow in Little Rock and other parts of the state.

