Catalon excited for return

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is itching to get back on the football field on Saturdays this fall.

Last October, Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman announced after the team's home loss to Auburn that the captain would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He added that Catalon had been playing with "a tear" in the shoulder and a broken hand.

An All-SEC selection in 2020, Catalon was a regular participant in Arkansas' spring drills this year, but routinely wore a green no-contact jersey as a precaution.

There should be little-to-no caution tape on the leader of the Razorbacks' secondary this fall. And he is eager to re-announce his arrival on the scene.

"For me, it's just putting myself back on the map," Catalon said last month at a youth football camp on the Arkansas campus. "I'd say with being injured and stuff, a lot of people just kind of write you off, or people have little different narratives.

"I supported my team, and through the process of it all it's been great."

Despite playing six games last fall, Catalon finished eighth on the team with 46 tackles. He also tied for second with a pair of interceptions -- both in the season opener against Rice -- that resulted in 83 return yards.

Catalon had nine-plus tackles in three games, including 11 vs. Rice, and showcased his versatility by adding 11/2 tackles for loss. His all-out style of play has led to production and accolades, and injury.

He is hopeful for more of the former in 2022.

"My mind and my body have been in the best shape and places they've ever been at," Catalon said. "I'm just excited to go back and hit the field again with my brothers and just playing again throughout the year.

"That's the main thing, main goal."

After several months away from the field following surgery, spring drills allowed him to get back in a groove and do what he loves -- play and lead. Beyond remaining healthy, his aim was to bring young defensive backs along and help them get adapted and grow within the scheme.

"We have to make sure they understand that," he added. "It was a lot of me being out there and trying to show every day how we do things and at the same time mentoring them, making sure they know what they've got going on."

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom has labeled Catalon "a game-changer in a very positive way." His analysis of the safety's spring was that he played fast and confident through some restrictions.

"It was so good to have him back this spring," Odom said. "He's healthy. Our defense looks forward to having him back on the field. We are better with him out there because of the things he can help us with [in terms of] alignment and all the things he brings to the table.

"He's a veteran. He will have a tremendous year."

While Catalon is the head of the back end of Arkansas' defense, he was quick to credit others in the secondary for their leadership in the spring, too.

He is excited by the experience, talent and potential of the group.

"We have experienced guys," Catalon said. "We have a lot of people in the room that have played a lot of ball and know what to expect. I love our group right now.

"I love what we have in store for down the road."