Cooling centers open in Little Rock area as highs approach 100 degrees

With high temperatures of 100 degrees forecast for the rest of the work week -- and heat indexes approaching 110 degrees -- cooling centers opened Tuesday and will remain open until at least Friday in both Little Rock and North Little Rock.

A preliminary count of about 25 people visited one of the cooling centers as of Tuesday afternoon -- five in Little Rock and about 20 in North Little Rock, according to spokespeople for the centers.

The Little Rock cooling center is located in the East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 E. 6th St. It is open from noon until 6 p.m.

The North Little Rock cooling center is located in the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow Street. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and pets are allowed in the center.

Spencer Watson, a spokesperson for the city of Little Rock, said the weather would be monitored in order to decide if that cooling center would remain open into next week.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Arkansas through today. Expect heat index values up to around 110 degrees across a large portion of Arkansas, according to the advisory.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," according to the advisory. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. ... Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in North Little Rock, said there is a slight chance for rain on Saturday that might provide a bit of relief, but the heat is predicted to stay until at least the middle of next week.

"These temperatures are pretty well above average for this time in July, I would say, but they are not record-breaking," said Shelton.

Some parts of northern Arkansas could develop a drought because of the heat and lack of rainfall, according to the Weather Service.

"Prolonged periods without rain might cause those conditions to spread across the state," said Shelton. "If there is precipitation on Saturday, it might help with that."