Former Hi-Way Inn Motel property gets green light for redevelopment in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The former Hi-Way Inn property could again be used for lodging, among other uses, after a City Council vote Tuesday.

The council voted 8-0 to rezone the property on College Avenue west of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus and Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. Cafe Rue Orleans and the former motel both sit on the roughly half-acre lot. The Fayetteville Housing Authority most recently used the motel to house residents while renovations at Hillcrest Towers were ongoing.

The zoning will change from a community services district to an urban thoroughfare district. The urban thoroughfare district allows the full spectrum of residential uses and a wide variety of commercial uses, Development Services Director Jonathan Curth said. The new zoning allows hotels, while the previous zoning allowed mainly residential and smaller-scale commercial uses.

"UT was programmed specifically for this type of location," he said.

Under the new zoning, buildings 15 feet from the street can sit as high as seven stories. The previous zoning had a five-story building height limit.

Adam Day with AMR Architects expressed excitement over being part of the city's 71B plan, which entails rezoning portions of College Avenue to spur redevelopment.

"We're hoping to bring back this property that has been neglected for some time," he said.

In a letter to planning staff, Day said plans for the property are still in progress but will involve a mix of uses with a small motel component.

AMR Architects, with offices in Springdale and Little Rock, bought the property for $900,000 in December. The Housing Authority previously owned it under a development nonprofit and had plans to house low-income veterans there. The council zoned the property for community services in 2019 so the Housing Authority could use it for residential purposes. It had been zoned for years as strictly commercial.

The plan never came to fruition, and the authority's board decided a year ago to sell the property as a way to recoup financial losses from the pandemic.

No one from the public spoke about the request. Council member Sloan Scroggin said putting the city's densest zoning type on a major thoroughfare made sense.

In other business, the council voted 8-0 to approve a $199,660 agreement with local engineering firm Jacobs to do work associated with a proposed stormwater utility fee. Work will involve developing a billing database and procedure, finalizing a credit system, analyzing the amount of impervious surface area in the city and coming up with a proposed rate structure. Jacobs also will help shape a public outreach campaign to educate residents about the proposed fee.

Alan Pugh, staff engineer with the city, said the goal is to finalize a proposed rate structure and present it to the council by early next year. Preliminary estimates show most water and sewer customers in the city would pay an extra $3.19 or $4.93 per month on a utility bill, based on the amount of impervious surface area on their property.

The fee could generate about $2.4 million per year to address flooding issues throughout the city. That amount, combined with the $1.5 million annually the city already spends on stormwater mitigation, would bring the total to about $3.9 million every year.

Pugh said the council's vote Tuesday merely set off the work needed to develop a proposal for a fee. The council would then decide if it wanted to implement the fee or potentially send the question to voters for approval.