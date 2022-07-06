Fort Smith man dies after hit-and-run; police investigation underway

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating after a vehicle collision left a man dead Tuesday.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, said in a news release police responded to a hit-and-run incident with serious injuries in the 2200 block of South R Street and Jenny Lind Road about 12:51 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, William Kyzer of Fort Smith, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Mitchell said at that point police were looking for a 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe in connection to the incident.

Mitchell said in a later news release police believe they found the suspected vehicle, although he couldn't confirm any specifics about it Tuesday. More information about the incident will be released after the vehicle is processed.

Anyone with information that can help the department's continuing investigation is asked to call 911 or (479) 709-5000.