J.B. Hunt pays $18M for Benton County business center site

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. paid $18 million for 8.8 acres that include the three-building Northwest Arkansas Business Center.

A special warranty deed filed June 28 with the Benton County Circuit Clerk, said the Lowell-based trucking and logistics firm bought the land in seven tracts just north of its headquarters. The buildings are in a semi-circle at 506, 509 and 515 Enterprise Drive, on the east side of Interstate 49.

The property was previously owned by the Cosby Hodges Trust, an Arkansas liability trust; Bayou Bluff LLC of Texas; and Bennett Holdings LLC, also of Arkansas.

Patricia D. Hodges signed the deed as a trustee of the Cosby Hodges Trust; Graham Streett represented Bayou Bluff; and Clinton R. Bennett signed as the manager of Bennett Holdings.

The company name on the deed is J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., the company’s truckload division. This segment uses dry-van freight services to move or arrange for the transportation of general merchandise and foods and beverages.



