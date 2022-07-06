Kinzinger reveals threats sent over panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has shared hate messages he's received over his participation in the Jan. 6 committee that is pressing its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The GOP lawmaker says disturbing messages targeting him, his family and his staff have escalated in recent days and weeks as the House probe reveals damaging new details about former President Donald Trump's role in the attempted insurrection.

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years," Kinzinger said. "But the darkness has reached new lows."

Kinzinger uploaded on Twitter taped clips of expletive-peppered messages left on his office phone.

"We know where you live," one caller said. "We're coming to get you."

"We're gonna get your wife, we're gonna get your kids," another warned.

One woman spoke in a disturbingly pious-sounding voice as she intoned ugly threats.

"I'll pray it be God's will that you suffer," she said.

Many of the callers trashed Kinzinger as a traitor to Trump for taking part in the committee, which has held six blockbuster hearings that attracted larger-than-expected audiences.

Trump has lashed out at the panel, especially after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, revealed shocking details about his erratic behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, including lunging for the steering wheel in his presidential vehicle.

There will be at least two more hearings this month, one focusing on the violent, far-right-wing extremists involved in the attack and another taking direct aim at Trump's failure to defend the Capitol in real-time.

Kinzinger and other committee members have hinted there could be even more sessions as more witnesses are coming forward as they see the damaging information about Trump.

He and fellow GOP Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., appear to be among the most hated targets of Trump's loyal supporters, with many accusing them of secretly sympathizing with Democrats.

"You and Liz Cheney can both go to hell," one caller said.