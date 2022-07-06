Little Rock police arrest suspect in July 4 killing

Little Rock police on Wednesday night arrested an 18-year-old suspect in an early Monday morning homicide, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Jamarion Holmes is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Titus Moton, 24, at Big Country Chateau apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, just northwest of the intersection where Colonel Glenn Road and Asher Avenue meet South University Avenue.

Moton was found in the courtyard of the apartments and died of his wounds. Just before finding Moton, police reported seeing a man running from the scene.

Police on Tuesday shared images of a man who a police spokesman said was a person of interest in the crime. Little Rock police at the time asked for help identifying the individual.