Man accused of pointing gun at woman, breaking into Miller County church

TEXARKANA -- A 33-year-old man arrested in Miller County is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and breaking into Shiloh Baptist Church.

Brandon Hammett is being held at the Miller County jail pending his first judicial appearance, according to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office. No bond has been set.

At about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Miller County deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church, in the 9100 block of U.S. 82, the release states.

Authorities said Hammett, who was reportedly armed with a shotgun and pistol, approached a woman in the parking lot of the church requesting that she let him inside the building. After the woman refused, he turned away from her and discharged the shotgun in the air, according to the release. The man then forced entry into the church through a window, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived on scene, entered the church and encountered Hammett, the release states. Authorities said he was placed into custody without further incident.

Hammett is also accused of stealing a vehicle from Cass County that was later recovered, as well as a vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission, 7512 E. 9th St., according to authorities.











