Man injured in Jonesboro apartment complex shooting on Tuesday, police say

A man was injured during a shooting in Jonesboro on Tuesday night, according to police.

Alan Trigs, 32, was listed as the victim in the incident report.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, wrote in an email that officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North Caraway Road, just north of the Arkansas State University campus, and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Smith, officers applied tourniquets until medics could arrive and transport Trigs to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. As of Wednesday afternoon, his condition was unknown.

Smith said officers have been told about two suspects and are still searching for persons of interest in the case. The Jonesboro Police Department has asked that anyone with information relating to the incident call (870) 935-5657.