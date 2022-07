A person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening in North Little Rock, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the shooting on Blossom Street, about 3 1/2 miles east of the Broadway exit off Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg, North Little Rock police Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

The man's condition was not available as of late Wednesday night.