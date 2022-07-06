N.J. governor signs measures aimed at gun safety

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms.

The measures, approved by on Tuesday, was the latest in a patchwork effort by states with strict gun laws to work around the Supreme Court ruling. While the decision concerned New York's strict handgun laws, it is expected to allow gun owners in other states to challenge similar rules.

At the time, Murphy called the Supreme Court ruling a "mockery."

Murphy signed seven bills in Metuchen, N.J., and promised more action Tuesday.

"These are not going to be our last words on gun safety," he said.

The New Jersey package, given final passage last week after months of deliberation, outlawed .50 caliber rifles, mandates training prior to a gun purchases, tracking of ammunition sales and micro-stamping technology, so bullets can be traced to particular weapons.

"They are common sense. They are smart. They live up to our New Jersey values," Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday of the measures. "These are not going to be our last words on gun safety."

The confluence of mass shootings and the Supreme Court decision has ushered in an era of cooperation as lawmakers seek to collaborate across state lines to skirt the ruling.

Officials in New York and New Jersey had been generally in touch about how to respond to the Supreme Court before the ruling came down last month. Following the decision, the legal counsels for Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York and Murphy exchanged drafts of the legislation they were crafting, even though the state's underlying concealed carry laws were not necessarily analogous.

New York legislators passed their own gun safety measures, which contained language and restrictions similar to those in neighboring New Jersey's bill, in a special session last week.

The system has gaps, even between legislatures as closely aligned as New Jersey and New York.

The New Jersey package signed by Murphy on Tuesday, for example, stopped short of declaring the same sorts of gun-free zones as New York.

A bill to raise the legal age to purchase rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 has not yet passed the New Jersey Legislature. Another New Jersey bill to limit the commercial availability of body armor -- an increasingly common piece of equipment used by mass shooters -- has stalled.

"This moment in our gun violence crisis calls for decisive action from our leaders to put the safety of our communities first," Jenifer Berrier Gonzalez, a representative with Moms Demand Action, an activist group that lobbies for gun safety, said in a statement. "These are wide-ranging, effective, and innovative reforms to help ensure that all New Jerseyans are kept safe."

But, she said, "there is still more work to do."

Information for this article was contributed by Elise Young of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Ali Watkins of The New York Times.